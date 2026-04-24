



India’s continuing interest in the Russian Su-57 stealth fighter has revived debate about whether the Indian Air Force could adopt Russia’s Manned-Unmanned Teaming model rather than the American approach.





The IAF is grappling with a severe fighter squadron shortage, operating around 30 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42. Delays in indigenous programs, particularly the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, have forced New Delhi to consider stop-gap measures, including the Su-57.





Despite official claims of not actively pursuing the deal, reports suggest the option remains on the table.





The Su-57 two-seater variant is central to Russia’s MUM-T concept. In this model, the pilot flies the aircraft in conventional aerial combat while the rear-seat occupant acts as a mission commander, controlling a formation of unmanned aerial vehicles.





This arrangement allows the commander to direct drones to patrol, reconnoitre, attack, defend, or provide cover for ground forces, while the pilot ensures the fighter itself remains secure. In extreme scenarios, both human operators can act in tandem, with the pilot engaging enemy aircraft and the commander simultaneously deploying drones without being hindered by the jet’s manoeuvres.





Manned-Unmanned Teaming itself refers to the integration of human-operated platforms with unmanned systems to enhance battlefield effectiveness.





It improves situational awareness, decision-making, and reduces the risk of personnel losses. In aerial warfare, MUM-T generally involves pairing manned fighters with Collaborative Combat Aircraft drones, also known as Loyal Wingmen. These drones range from small reconnaissance UAVs to larger strike and electronic warfare platforms, offering flexible mission-tailored solutions.





The United States and Russia have taken divergent paths in developing MUM-T. The US relies on single-seat fighters such as the F-35, where advanced artificial intelligence systems are tasked with managing drone formations.





This makes AI central to the American model, but also raises costs due to the complexity of military-grade autonomy. Russia, by contrast, places human control at the core of its system.





The Su-57’s rear-seat commander is expected to simultaneously control four to eight S-70 Okhotnik-B stealth drones, with human judgement guiding the formation rather than AI alone.





This distinction highlights the choice facing the IAF. The American model offers cutting-edge autonomy but at higher expense and dependence on AI. The Russian model provides a more human-centric approach, potentially aligning with India’s interest in a two-seat Su-57 variant customised with Indian avionics.





With the IAF’s squadron shortfall and delays in indigenous projects, adopting Russia’s MUM-T framework could offer a practical interim solution, while also opening pathways for future collaboration in unmanned combat systems.





Agencies







