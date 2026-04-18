



The Indian Space Situational Awareness Report for 2025, released by the Indian Space Research Organisation, provides a comprehensive annual assessment of the prevailing space environment.





The year 2025 was marked by record-breaking activity, with 315 successful launches out of 328 attempts worldwide, resulting in the placement of 4,198 known operational satellites. This surge in launches underscores the rapid expansion of space utilisation and highlights the growing challenges of congestion and sustainability.





A notable trend in 2025 was the heightened interest in lunar exploration, with four missions undertaken, all by private players. Among these, Blue Ghost Mission-1 achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first privately owned spacecraft to successfully soft land on the Moon.





This achievement reflects the increasing role of private enterprises in deep space ventures and the diversification of lunar exploration efforts beyond traditional state-led missions.





The report draws attention to the mounting risks posed by space congestion. Approximately 1,60,000 close approach alerts were recorded, particularly in Low-Earth Orbit, signalling the intensifying challenge of collision avoidance and orbital traffic management. This situation underscores the urgency of coordinated global efforts to mitigate risks associated with the growing density of satellites and debris.





India’s own space scenario by the end of 2025 was marked by significant progress. A total of 144 spacecraft were launched, including contributions from private operators and academic institutions. The launch of GSLV-F15 carrying NVS-02 was particularly symbolic, as it marked the 100th launch of an Indian launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.





By year’s end, India had 22 operational satellites in Low-Earth Orbit and 31 in Geo-synchronous Earth Orbit, reflecting a balanced portfolio of assets for communication, navigation, and observation. Active deep space missions included the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and Aditya-L1, both continuing to provide valuable scientific data.





Key milestones highlighted in the report include the SpaDeX mission and the voyage of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who commanded the private Axiom-4 crewed mission to the International Space Station. His participation marked a significant step in India’s human spaceflight journey, demonstrating the country’s growing integration into global crewed space missions.





ISRO’s commitment to space sustainability was reaffirmed through its Debris Free Space Mission initiative, declared in 2024, which aims for all space actors to achieve debris-free missions by 2030.





Indigenous efforts to strengthen space situational awareness include the development of the Network for Space Objects Tracking and Analysis, the Multi-Object Tracking Radar at Sriharikota, and the refurbishment of the Baker Nunn Schmidt Telescope at Nainital.





These assets enhance India’s ability to monitor and analyse orbital activity. Furthermore, ISRO continues to participate actively in global fora such as the Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee and the IAA Space Debris Committee, ensuring India’s voice is heard in shaping international norms for sustainable space operations.





The ISSAR 2025 thus captures both the dynamism and the challenges of contemporary space activity. It reflects India’s growing role in global space affairs, the rise of private participation, and the pressing need for collaborative approaches to ensure the long-term sustainability of outer space.





Agencies











