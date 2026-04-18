



The United States Central Command has confirmed that twenty-one vessels have been forced to turn back toward Iran since the commencement of the American naval blockade.





The blockade, aimed at restricting access to Iranian ports, is being enforced as part of Washington’s wider diplomatic and military strategy to secure a comprehensive resolution to the ongoing hostilities in the region.





CENTCOM revealed that the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) is actively patrolling the Arabian Sea to ensure compliance with the blockade order.





In its statement, CENTCOM noted that since the blockade began, twenty-one ships attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports have complied with directions from U.S. forces and returned to Iran.





The operation underscores Washington’s increased maritime presence in West Asia, reflecting heightened tensions and a determination to curtail Iran’s shipping movements.





The development has provoked sharp criticism from Tehran. Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, MB Ghalibaf, took to X to denounce U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration that the blockade will remain in place until a full agreement with Iran is finalised.





Ghalibaf asserted that Iran will strictly control maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, allowing passage only via designated routes and under Iranian approval. His remarks highlight Tehran’s intent to assert sovereignty over the strategic waterway.





President Trump, in a post on Truth Social, reiterated that the blockade would remain “in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only” until the transaction with Tehran is “100% complete.”





He added that the process should move quickly, signalling Washington’s insistence on maintaining economic and military pressure until a comprehensive peace deal is achieved.





These statements follow Iran’s announcement of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a move linked to the ten-day ceasefire currently in effect between Israel and Lebanon. While commercial shipping has resumed through the waterway, Washington has made clear that pressure on Iran will not be eased prematurely, maintaining the blockade as a lever in ongoing negotiations.





ANI







