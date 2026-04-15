India possesses world-class quantum talent, yet the country’s quantum future is being slowed by structural and cultural barriers. In a recent episode of Front Page of AIM Network (a specialised publication that covers artificial intelligence, technology, and analytics, focusing on innovations, research, and data science in India), Aditya Singh, Founding Member and Head of Business Development at BOSONQ PSI (BQP), argued that the real race in quantum computing is not about hardware, but mathematics.





Singh introduced BOSONQ PSI and its flagship BQ5 simulation platform, which already delivers tenfold speed improvements over classical systems.





With the maturation of quantum hardware, the company projects gains of up to 1,000 times. However, Singh emphasised that India’s greatest obstacle is not technological capability, but the disconnect between government enthusiasm, academic research, and industry execution.





He presented a contrarian view: the bottleneck in quantum progress lies in mathematical frameworks rather than hardware limitations. BQP’s platform demonstrates this by achieving significant speed-ups even on classical systems, highlighting the importance of algorithmic innovation.





The discussion turned to the struggles of Indian deep tech startups. Despite abundant talent, these ventures face difficulties in scaling due to limited risk appetite and bureaucratic hurdles.





Singh noted that while India has a strong talent advantage, it suffers from a manufacturing gap that prevents deep tech companies from fully capitalising on their innovations.





Risk aversion emerged as a recurring theme. Singh described India’s deep tech blind spot as a reluctance to experiment and invest in high-risk, high-reward ventures. This cultural hesitation, combined with bureaucratic middle layers, stifles progress and prevents the formation of industry consortiums that could accelerate development.





Government enthusiasm for quantum initiatives is evident, but Singh highlighted how bureaucratic bottlenecks undermine execution. The lack of streamlined processes and industry collaboration hampers India’s ability to compete globally in quantum technologies.





He pointed out that classical computers are fundamentally incapable of solving certain problems, making quantum computing indispensable for the future. BQP is already partnering with global hardware leaders such as IBM and IonQ, ensuring that its mathematical innovations are ready to harness quantum hardware as it matures.





India’s quantum mission is also tied to geographic hubs. Bangalore and Amraati are emerging as focal points for quantum research and development, with ambitions to establish “Quantum Cities” that can anchor India’s role in the global ecosystem.





The sectors poised for transformation include defence, pharmaceuticals, and aerospace. Singh illustrated how quantum computing could accelerate drug discovery, optimise aerospace designs, and enhance defence capabilities. He cited the example of COVID-19 vaccine development, where computational fluid dynamics (CFD) integrated with quantum methods could have delivered breakthroughs faster.





Legacy system resistance remains a challenge, but BQP is addressing this by integrating with widely used platforms such as MATLAB. This ensures that industries can adopt quantum-enhanced solutions without abandoning existing workflows.





Singh concluded with a call to action: India must start experimenting now. Without bold steps, the country risks missing the real quantum breakthrough, not because of a lack of talent or technology, but due to hesitation in execution.





The message was clear—India’s quantum future depends on bridging the gap between enthusiasm and risk-taking, and on fostering collaboration across academia, industry, and government.





AIM Network







