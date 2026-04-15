Israel And India Foreign Ministers Discuss Iran, Strait of Hormuz, And Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Sa’ar, held a phone conversation with India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Tuesday. Their discussion centred on Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon, reflecting the growing strategic concerns in West Asia.
Sa’ar emphasised that Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as “economic terrorism,” are undermining freedom of navigation and harming the global economy. He stressed the need for decisive measures to safeguard maritime routes for all nations, including India and Gulf partners.
In a post on X, Sa’ar noted the importance of the United States’ firm stance in negotiations aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He highlighted that conditions such as prohibiting uranium enrichment in Iran and removing enriched material from the country are vital for international security.
The conversation followed Jaishankar’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates. During his trip, he met Sheikh Mohammed, the President of the UAE, carrying a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Their dialogue focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the UAE, particularly in areas of energy and trade. Jaishankar underscored the UAE’s role as a major partner for India in economic and energy cooperation.
Meanwhile, India expressed deep concern over the rising civilian casualties in Lebanon, despite a two-week ceasefire intended to halt the month-long conflict in West Asia. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that the protection of civilians remains India’s foremost priority.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the situation as “very disturbing,” noting India’s longstanding commitment to peace and stability in the region.
He pointed out that approximately 1,000 Indian nationals reside in Lebanon, and India contributes troops to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which is dedicated to maintaining peace and security there.
On 24 March, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, highlighted the strategic depth of ongoing bilateral dialogue. He confirmed that Israel is maintaining high-level communication with India to ensure New Delhi is fully briefed on evolving security dynamics in West Asia.
This series of engagements underscores the importance of India–Israel cooperation in navigating the complex geopolitical challenges posed by Iran’s nuclear ambitions, maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, and the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.
ANI
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