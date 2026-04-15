The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Sa’ar, held a phone conversation with India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, on Tuesday. Their discussion centred on Iran, the Strait of Hormuz, and Lebanon, reflecting the growing strategic concerns in West Asia.





Sa’ar emphasised that Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz, which he described as “economic terrorism,” are undermining freedom of navigation and harming the global economy. He stressed the need for decisive measures to safeguard maritime routes for all nations, including India and Gulf partners.





In a post on X, Sa’ar noted the importance of the United States’ firm stance in negotiations aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He highlighted that conditions such as prohibiting uranium enrichment in Iran and removing enriched material from the country are vital for international security.





The conversation followed Jaishankar’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates. During his trip, he met Sheikh Mohammed, the President of the UAE, carrying a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Their dialogue focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the UAE, particularly in areas of energy and trade. Jaishankar underscored the UAE’s role as a major partner for India in economic and energy cooperation.