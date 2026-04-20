

India and South Korea are intensifying their Special Strategic Partnership with a strong emphasis on advanced defence cooperation. Central to this effort are Phase 3 negotiations for the K9 Vajra-T 155mm self-propelled howitzer.





This new phase builds upon the earlier production of 100 units in India, but now shifts the focus towards deeper technology transfer and greater indigenisation. The aim is to enhance India’s manufacturing base and operational capabilities, ensuring that the system evolves into a more versatile and domestically sustained platform.





The discussions are not limited to artillery. Both sides are exploring an expanded defence portfolio that includes anti-aircraft and missile systems. This broadening of scope reflects a shared commitment to joint technology development, which in turn strengthens India’s defence industry and reduces reliance on external suppliers.





The integration of the K9 Vajra with drone-defence networks such as Akashteer demonstrates how modernisation efforts are being directed towards countering contemporary threats, particularly those posed by unmanned aerial systems.





Strategic alignment between the two nations is also evident in their cooperation across cutting-edge sectors. Semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and defence supply chain security are being prioritised as part of a wider framework that links defence modernisation with technological resilience.





This reflects a recognition that future warfare and national security will be shaped as much by digital and industrial capabilities as by traditional military hardware.





The modernisation of defence platforms is a recurring theme in this partnership. By integrating the K9 Vajra into broader battle systems, India and South Korea are signalling a shift towards greater versatility and adaptability.





This approach underscores the importance of preparing for multi-domain threats, where artillery, air defence, and digital networks must operate seamlessly together. The partnership is therefore not only about hardware acquisition but also about embedding systems into a cohesive and technologically advanced defence architecture.





Agencies







