



India and the United States have reached a major milestone in defence cooperation with the conclusion of technical discussions between GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on the co-production of fighter jet engines, reported ET Defence.





The agreement, centred on the advanced F414 engines, is expected to lead to a formal contract later this year. This development is seen as a significant boost to the Indian Air Force (IAF), which has been grappling with a declining fighter squadron strength and urgently requires modernisation to prepare for potential two-front challenges involving China and Pakistan.





In parallel, GE Aerospace has signed a contract with the IAF to establish a depot facility for F404 engines, which currently power the TEJAS Jets.





This facility is expected to strengthen the operational backbone of the air force by ensuring timely maintenance and support. Rita Flaherty, vice president of sales and business development for defence and systems at GE Aerospace, highlighted that the most complex part of the technical discussions—covering deep technology transfer for the F414 engines—has now been successfully concluded.





Flaherty described the agreement as a landmark step, emphasising that it will enable India to acquire manufacturing technology for these powerful engines, thereby advancing its mission of self-reliance.





She noted that GE holds about 80% of the intellectual property rights for the F414 engine, with the remainder belonging to other US suppliers. Stressing the rarity of such advanced capabilities, she remarked that only a handful of companies worldwide can produce such engines, and India will now join that select group.





The next stage will involve commercial negotiations, which may take time given the recent rise in global component prices. Once the contract is signed, HAL will establish a manufacturing facility in India with GE’s assistance, aiming to make it operational within two years. Under the agreement, 99 engines will be produced domestically to power the TEJAS MK-2 variant.





The IAF has projected a requirement for 120–130 TEJAS MK-2 fighters, which could expand the order size beyond the initial 99 engines. Furthermore, the first two squadrons of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) are also expected to be powered by the F414 engine.





Looking ahead, GE has expressed interest in collaborating with India on the development of higher-thrust engines in the 120kN class for next-generation fighter aircraft.





On the subject of F404 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A, which have faced delays, Flaherty confirmed that the sixth engine has arrived in India and assured that GE remains committed to timely deliveries without compromising safety or quality.





The new depot facility for F404 engines will be owned, operated, and maintained by the IAF, with GE providing technical expertise, training, support staff, and ensuring the supply of spares and specialised equipment.





ET Defence







