



Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has issued a strong condemnation of the United States over the imposition of a naval blockade on Iranian ports, describing it as a gross violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.





His remarks, carried by Iranian state media Press TV, were made in a formal letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the President of the UN Security Council.





In the letter, Iravani denounced Washington’s move as an illegal act of aggression that undermines both regional and international peace and security. He argued that the blockade, publicly announced by US Central Command (CENTCOM) on 12 April, breaches Article 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force. He characterised the measure as a textbook example of aggression under international law.





The ambassador further stressed that the blockade violates fundamental principles of the international law of the sea. By attempting to obstruct maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports, Iravani said the United States is interfering with Iran’s sovereign rights and infringing upon the rights of third states engaged in legitimate maritime trade.





Iran, he declared, firmly rejects and condemns the US action in the strongest possible terms. Tehran reserves its inherent right to take all necessary and proportionate measures to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests. He warned that the United States bears full responsibility for this internationally wrongful act and its consequences, including its impact on regional and global stability.





Calling for urgent international intervention, Iravani urged the UN Security Council to condemn the blockade and take steps to halt escalation. He emphasised that the situation poses a serious threat to stability in an already volatile region.





He requested that the letter be circulated as an official document of the Security Council, noting that he was acting on instructions from the Iranian government to highlight continuing wrongful acts by the United States against Iran.





Meanwhile, reports indicate that the United States Navy currently maintains a presence of at least 15 ships in the Middle East region. This includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and 11 destroyers, which could potentially participate in blockade operations.





The destroyers listed are USS Bainbridge, USS Thomas Hudner, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr., USS Delbert D. Black, USS John Finn, USS Michael Murphy, USS Mitscher, USS Pinckney, USS Rafael Peralta, USS Spruance, and USS Milius.





Additionally, the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, comprising USS Tripoli, USS New Orleans, and USS Rushmore, is also deployed in the region. These naval assets are accompanied by multiple support and escort vessels.





However, analysts note that the fleet would need to transit either through the Suez Canal or sail around Africa to reach positions suitable for supporting blockade operations.





The decision to impose the blockade reportedly followed marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend, which failed to produce any agreement.





The order was issued by President Donald Trump, according to CNN, though it remains unclear which specific vessels have been designated for participation in the blockade, given their wide dispersal across the US Central Command’s area of operations.





ANI







