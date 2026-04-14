



Washington’s ‘Clear Hormuz’ plan is a multi-layered maritime security operation designed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, with US destroyers at the forefront, helicopters scanning from above, and unmanned underwater vehicles deployed to detect hidden threats, according to a NDTV report





This initiative underscores the strategic importance of the strait as a global oil route and a flashpoint in Middle Eastern geopolitics.





The United States has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply transits. The plan, dubbed ‘Clear Hormuz’, is structured around layered defence measures intended to deter and neutralise threats to shipping lanes.





At the core of the operation are American destroyers, which will lead the naval presence in the strait. These warships are tasked with providing direct protection to commercial vessels, projecting deterrence against hostile actors, and ensuring freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most contested waterways.





Complementing the destroyers are helicopters conducting aerial scans. Their role is to provide rapid surveillance, monitor surface activity, and detect potential threats from small boats or fast-moving craft that could attempt to disrupt shipping. The aerial component adds flexibility and speed to the operation, enabling quick responses to emerging risks.





In addition, the plan incorporates unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs). These assets are deployed to detect mines, underwater explosives, or other hidden dangers that could jeopardise safe passage. Their use reflects Washington’s emphasis on advanced technology to secure maritime routes without exposing personnel to unnecessary risk.





The initiative is framed against the backdrop of Middle East tensions, with the Strait of Hormuz often at the centre of geopolitical friction. By reinforcing its presence, Washington aims to reassure allies, safeguard global shipping, and maintain stability in a region where disruptions could have far-reaching economic consequences.





The plan also highlights the global shipping and oil routes that depend on the strait’s security. Any closure or disruption would have immediate repercussions on energy markets and international trade, making the US operation not only a military manoeuvre but also a strategic economic safeguard.





This announcement has been positioned as part of broader US military and defence news, reflecting Washington’s commitment to maritime security and its willingness to deploy layered assets to protect international interests. The operation is being closely watched by global observers, given its implications for geopolitics, defence strategy, and energy security.





The coverage emphasises that this is a breaking development, underscoring the urgency with which Washington is acting to secure the strait. NDTV, which reported the plan, framed it within the wider context of global shipping vulnerabilities and Middle Eastern geopolitics, reinforcing the significance of the move.





NDTV







