



India is taking another decisive step in its human spaceflight ambitions by strengthening communication infrastructure for the Gaganyaan mission.





The Indian Space Research Organisation is developing a secure, high‑speed fibre communication link with Europe to ensure real‑time data transfer and enhance astronaut safety during future missions.





This initiative is part of India’s broader vision of sending humans into space and eventually undertaking lunar expeditions.





The plan involves establishing a dedicated connection between two critical centres. On the Indian side, the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, which houses one of ISRO’s tracking stations, will be linked to the European Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany.





This European facility supports space missions worldwide and will play a key role in ensuring seamless communication. The link will be built using optical fibre technology, which transmits data through light, offering faster and more reliable performance over long distances. This will allow large volumes of mission data to be transferred without delays.





To further secure the system, ISRO will employ a private network known as MPLS, which operates independently of the public internet. This ensures that communication remains stable and protected from external interference.





Specialised routers will be installed at both ends to manage and direct the flow of data efficiently. The primary objective is to enable real‑time sharing of critical information such as spacecraft telemetry, tracking details, and ground commands. For missions involving astronauts, rapid response times are vital to address any situation effectively.





Officials have emphasised that constant communication between spacecraft and ground stations is essential for human spaceflight. Even minor delays in transmitting or receiving data can affect decision‑making and potentially put the mission at risk.





By collaborating with international centres and investing in advanced communication technology, ISRO is strengthening its capabilities and moving closer to achieving safe and successful human space missions.





This development underscores India’s determination to build robust systems that safeguard crew safety while advancing its long‑term space exploration goals.





Agencies







