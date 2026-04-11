



The Indian nation mourns the loss of a true military icon, Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (Retd), a legendary veteran of the 1999 Kargil War and a recipient of the Maha Vir Chakra.





His passing on Friday has drawn heartfelt tributes from the highest levels of the Indian government and the military establishment.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the nation in paying homage, describing the late Colonel as a "proud son of Ladakh" whose extraordinary heroics during Operation Vijay served as a beacon of inspiration for soldiers facing the brutal conditions of high-altitude warfare.





The Indian Army expressed its deepest condolences, affirming its unwavering solidarity with the Colonel’s family during this period of grief. In a poignant tribute shared on social media, the Defence Minister lauded the highly decorated officer for his resolute leadership, unwavering commitment to duty, and a spirit that was deeply rooted in service to the country.





Singh highlighted that Colonel Wangchuk stood as a powerful symbol of India’s unity in diversity, exemplifying the resilient and steadfast nature of the Ladakh region.





Reflecting on his military contributions, the Defence Minister noted that the Colonel’s life was a testament to sacrifice and national integration, leaving behind a legacy that will undoubtedly inspire future generations.





The Army mirrored these sentiments, recalling him as a committed leader whose life embodied the core values of courage and service. To honour his memory, the military shared the official citation of his gallantry award, which details the harrowing circumstances of his bravery.





The Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest military decoration, was bestowed upon then-Major Wangchuk for his actions on 30 May 1999. During Operation Vijay, he was tasked with leading a column of the Ladakh Scouts' Indus Wing in the Batalik Sector. The mission required his team to occupy a vital Ridge Line on the Line of Control, situated within a glaciated zone at an oxygen-depleted altitude of approximately 5,500 metres. This strategic move was critical to prevent enemy forces from infiltrating and occupying the heights.





As the column advanced toward the Line of Control, they were caught in a deadly ambush by enemy forces firing from a superior vantage point. The initial onslaught resulted in the fatal injury of a Non-Commissioned Officer. Despite the sudden chaos and the extreme environment, Major Wangchuk maintained composure and held his column together.





He then orchestrated a daring counter-ambush, leading a flank raid on the enemy position that resulted in the elimination of two enemy personnel and the successful recovery of heavy and universal machine guns, along with significant ammunition and stores.





The news of his demise triggered a wave of tributes starting early Saturday morning. The Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps, through its General Officer Commanding and all ranks, expressed profound grief over the untimely passing of the veteran.





They remembered him for his incredible military acumen and the indomitable spirit he displayed in the Batalik Sector, which played a significant role in India’s success during the most challenging operations of the Kargil War.





General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, joined all ranks of the Indian Army in paying a final heartfelt homage to the Colonel.





The military leadership reiterated that his legacy of patriotism and leadership would remain a guiding light for the force. The Army’s message concluded by reaffirming that Colonel Sonam Wangchuk was not just a brave soldier, but a son of Ladakh whose life perfectly illustrated the synergy of courage and national unity.





PTI







