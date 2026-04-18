



The anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack has reignited calls for stronger measures against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. Junaid Qureshi, Director of the European Foundation for South Asian Studies, emphasised that one year after the tragedy, grief and concern remain widespread, accompanied by demands for decisive action against the terror ecosystem.





He described the incident as a deliberate act of violence against tourists, underscoring the need to confront the harsh reality rather than attempt to soften its impact.





The attack, which took place on 22 April 2025 at Baisaran Valley, claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Armed terrorists opened fire after reportedly confirming the identities of their victims. Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot, The Resistance Front, later claimed responsibility for the assault.





Qureshi alleged that such organisations are sponsored, trained, and funded by Pakistan, warning that their objective is to destabilise peace and development efforts in the region.





He highlighted the severe economic consequences of the attack, particularly on Kashmir’s tourism industry. Businesses linked to tourism have faced heavy losses, leading to reduced employment opportunities and slowing investment. According to Qureshi, the damage to this vital sector has been immense, affecting livelihoods across the valley.





Turning to India’s response, Qureshi noted shifts in bilateral relations following the attack, including developments around the Indus Waters Treaty and counter-terror operations such as Operation Sindoor. He asserted that India retains the capability and resolve to strike terrorist infrastructure if Pakistan-sponsored terrorism continues to target the country.





Qureshi also stressed the importance of collective responsibility within Kashmiri society. He urged Kashmiris to make it clear to the world that Pakistan does not represent them, nor do they subscribe to extremist interpretations of Islam promoted by such groups.





He warned that the threat of radicalisation persists, citing subsequent incidents such as the blast near the Red Fort in November 2025.





He argued that conventional approaches like reform or rehabilitation are insufficient, calling instead for the eradication of terrorist ideologies. Social media condemnations, he said, are not enough; visible public demonstrations against extremism are required.





He urged society to actively reject and ostracise terrorists and their ideology, stressing that Kashmiris must send a strong message of rejection.





Concluding his remarks, Qureshi declared that it is time for Kashmiris to tell India and the world, “Not in our name.” The anniversary of the Pahalgam attack thus serves as a moment of remembrance, reflection, and renewed calls for peace, unity, and firm action against terrorism in the region.





ANI







