



Senior Democratic lawmakers in the United States Senate have strongly criticised the Trump administration for extending a waiver that permits the continued sale of sanctioned Russian oil. The decision, announced on Friday, was described by the senators as a “shameful” reversal of policy.





In a joint statement, Jeanne Shaheen, Chuck Schumer, and Elizabeth Warren of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee condemned the renewal of Russia General License 134. This licence removes sanctions risk for entities purchasing Russian oil loaded on vessels as of 12 March.





The lawmakers expressed particular frustration with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, noting that the move contradicted his earlier remarks. Only days before, Bessent had stated that Washington would not renew the general licence covering limited transactions involving Russian and Iranian oil.





During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, Bessent had declared: “We will not be renewing the general licence on Russian oil and Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11th. All that has been used.” The senators argued that the administration’s subsequent decision represented a complete reversal of this position.





The criticism was sharpened by the timing of the announcement, which coincided with reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had launched one of the largest aerial assaults of the year on Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of 18 people.





The senators said: “This decision is shameful and a 180-degree reversal from Secretary Bessent, just two days after he pledged not to extend sanctions relief for Russia.” They added: “This week, Putin launched the largest aerial attack of the year so far on Ukraine, killing 18 and the Administration’s response is to relax sanctions on the Kremlin yet again. What kind of message does this move send?”





The lawmakers warned that easing sanctions could embolden Moscow at a time of escalating hostilities. They also highlighted Russia’s economic gains from shifting geopolitical dynamics, particularly during heightened tensions involving Iran. According to them, Russian oil revenues surged significantly in March, when the conflict in Iran was at its peak.





Calling for a tougher stance, the senators urged President Trump to impose additional sanctions on Russia. They cautioned that failure to increase pressure could prolong the war and lead to further civilian casualties.





Their statement concluded: “President Trump needs to stop letting Putin play him for a fool and impose additional sanctions on Putin, who is clearly not feeling sufficient pressure from this President. If President Trump does not change course, the war in Ukraine will continue and more innocent people will die.”





The controversy erupted shortly after the US Treasury Department issued a fresh temporary waiver permitting the sale and transport of sanctioned Russian oil stranded at sea. The measure, aimed at stabilising global energy markets disrupted by the ongoing West Asia conflict, authorises countries to purchase Russian crude and petroleum products loaded onto vessels as of 17 April. The waiver is valid until 16 May.





This new licence was issued following the expiry of a previous 30-day waiver on 11 April, underscoring the administration’s balancing act between sanction enforcement and global energy stability





ANI







