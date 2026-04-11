



United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has recently underlined the robust strengthening of bilateral relations between India and the United States, placing a significant emphasis on the expansion of defence cooperation and the opening of new opportunities within the energy sector.





This momentum follows a pivotal legislative milestone in India, namely the recent passage of the SHANTI Bill.





In a series of communications shared on the social media platform X, Ambassador Gor pointed out that the defence partnership between the two nations is on a continuous upward trajectory. He noted that this growth is essential for enhancing both the security and the strategic capabilities of both countries, effectively making them safer and stronger through mutual support.





During high-level discussions with Deputy Secretary Feinberg, the Ambassador explored various methods to further deepen these ties. These talks specifically focused on the sale of American military equipment, which Gor described as the finest in the world, alongside efforts to strengthen the interoperability of the two nations' armed forces.





The diplomatic engagement extended into the energy sector following meetings in Washington DC involving US Energy Secretary Chris Wright and India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Ambassador Gor expressed that the two nations are now poised to cooperate on civil nuclear energy projects, a move made possible by the historic passage of the SHANTI Bill in the Indian parliament.





Beyond nuclear energy, the discussions highlighted several other critical areas for collaboration. These include advancements in coal gasification technology and the continued export of United States Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to India, reflecting a broad approach to meeting the energy demands of the future.





The Indian Embassy confirmed that Foreign Secretary Misri's meeting with Secretary Wright was centred on advancing energy security and deepening bilateral energy trade. Both officials worked towards identifying fresh avenues to bolster the existing India-US energy partnership framework through practical and strategic cooperation.





As part of his three-day diplomatic visit to the American capital, Foreign Secretary Misri also engaged in what was described as a productive meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This session, attended by Ambassador Gor, covered a wide array of bilateral interests including international trade, the securing of critical minerals, and ongoing defence collaboration.





The meeting also touched upon the strategic engagement of both nations under the Quad framework, highlighting a shared vision for regional stability.





Secretary Rubio expressed his anticipation for a scheduled visit to India next month, further signalling the high priority placed on maintaining this vital international relationship.





ANI







