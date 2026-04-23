



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has released visuals showing the interception and seizure of two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the India-bound Epaminondas and the MSC Francesca.





The footage depicts speedboats flying Iranian flags approaching the ships, followed by soldiers wearing face masks and carrying rifles climbing aboard. Nour News, affiliated with Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, reported that the Guards opened fire on Epaminondas only after it ignored warnings from Iranian forces. A second vessel, Euphoria, was also fired upon before halting, while MSC Francesca was targeted separately.





In its statement, the Guards declared that their naval force had identified and stopped two “violating ships” in the Strait of Hormuz.





They alleged that MSC Francesca belonged to the “Zionist regime” and accused Epaminondas of tampering with navigation systems and endangering maritime security.





The Guards warned against any defiance of regulations imposed by the Islamic Republic in the Strait, stressing that activities contrary to safe passage would not be tolerated. They emphasised that disrupting order and safety in the Strait of Hormuz was considered a red line for Iran.





This confrontation unfolded only hours after US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite extension of a temporary ceasefire. In an interview with CNBC, Trump urged Iran to pursue a diplomatic breakthrough, suggesting that a new agreement could secure a prosperous future for the country.





He remarked that Iran could “get themselves on a very good footing if they make a deal”, highlighting the potential for Tehran’s circumstances to be transformed. While maintaining the naval blockade,





Trump pressed Iran to adopt a pragmatic approach, adding that reason and common sense could place the nation in a strong position.





Tehran, however, responded with scepticism. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticised Washington’s stance, describing it as hypocritical and contradictory.





In a post on X, he wrote that Iran had always welcomed dialogue and agreement, but that bad faith, siege, and threats remained the chief obstacles to genuine negotiation.





Meanwhile, the New York Post reported that Trump viewed a new round of talks as possible within 36 to 72 hours. Yet, uncertainty persists, with Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stating that Tehran had not reached a final decision on joining the upcoming mediated discussions.





NDTV







