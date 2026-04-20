



The Indian Council of Medical Research–National Institute of Nutrition has developed a specialised diet plan to support the astronauts preparing for India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.





This initiative forms part of the broader gastronomical requirements for cosmonauts during their preparatory and training phases.





The premier institute is working in close collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation to design nutrition supplements tailored to the needs of the crew. The plan has also been extended to cover astronauts participating in the Axiom-4 mission.





To formalise this collaboration, ICMR-NIN has signed a memorandum of understanding with ISRO. Under this agreement, the institute will recommend customised diet plans for different stages of the mission, including preparatory, high-intensity training, taper, flight, and post-flight phases.





The nutrition recommendations are carefully adapted to each stage, ensuring that astronauts receive optimal support throughout their journey. These plans are informed by microgravity simulation experiments, which help refine the flight-phase meal plan to meet the unique demands of space travel.





Experts at ICMR-NIN explained that the diet plan has been structured to accommodate the varying physiological and nutritional needs of astronauts as they progress through different phases of the mission.





The recommendations are designed to optimise energy levels, maintain health, and support performance under the challenging conditions of spaceflight. The institute’s involvement underscores the importance of nutrition science in ensuring mission success.





As part of the process, ICMR-NIN experts visited ISRO’s facility in Bangalore to conduct detailed assessments of the astronauts during their training period. They analysed energy expenditure, health and nutrition status, daily activity patterns, and biochemical as well as physiological parameters.





Based on these findings, they developed a comprehensive diet plan tailored to the astronauts’ requirements. Importantly, the plan takes into account both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences, ensuring that individual tastes are respected while maintaining nutritional adequacy.





This collaboration highlights the critical role of nutrition in human spaceflight. By integrating scientific assessments with practical dietary solutions, ICMR-NIN and ISRO are working together to ensure that astronauts are physically and mentally prepared for the rigours of space travel.





The initiative reflects India’s commitment to thorough preparation and innovation as it advances towards its landmark Gaganyaan mission.





Agencies







