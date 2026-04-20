



The Indian-made BrahMos cruise missile system, widely regarded as the most powerful weapon in the Philippines’ arsenal, is set to undergo simulation firing during the maritime strike phase of the “Balikatan” military exercises.





This marks a significant milestone in the integration of advanced missile systems into joint training operations between the Philippines and its allies.





According to Philippine Balikatan exercise director Maj. Gen. Francisco Lorenzo, the BrahMos system of the Coastal Defence Regiment of the Philippine Marines will participate in the exercise in a constructive environment.





He clarified that the activity will only involve simulation firing during the joint maritime strike in Northern Luzon. Simulation firing is a training scenario where all sensors and fire control systems are activated as if in an actual combat situation, but no weapons are launched. Lorenzo added that while many capabilities will be utilised during Balikatan, the specific details of when and what systems will be employed remain under discussion.





The Philippines received its first BrahMos batteries in April 2024. Each battery typically consists of three to six launchers, monitoring and tracking components, and logistics support vehicles. The BrahMos cruise missile itself can be launched from ships, aircraft, submarines, or land-based platforms.





It has a top speed of around Mach 2.8, equivalent to 3,400 kilometres per hour, and is capable of carrying warheads weighing between 200 and 300 kilograms. The system is expected to strengthen the country’s military capabilities in sea control, anti-access/area-denial, and coastal and island defence operations, addressing long-standing vulnerabilities.





In parallel, US Balikatan exercise director Lt. Gen. Christian Wortman confirmed the presence of the Typhon Medium Range Capability (MRC) missile system in the Philippines. He noted that the Typhon system remains in the country and is anticipated to be incorporated into the exercise at some level, though details are still being finalised.





Wortman emphasised the importance of integrating systems such as the BrahMos, Typhon, and NMESIS (Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System), highlighting that their combined application could yield more powerful results. He explained that gaining experience in planning, coordinating, and integrating these capabilities is a key objective of Balikatan.





The Typhon MRC system was first deployed in the Philippines during the April 2024 “Salaknib” Army-to-Army exercise. It is capable of firing long-range missiles such as the Tomahawk Land Attack Missile and the Standard Missile-6, with an estimated range of at least 1,000 nautical miles.





Meanwhile, NMESIS, a mobile anti-ship missile system with a range of 100 nautical miles, was first used in last year’s Balikatan exercise. The inclusion of these advanced platforms underscores the growing sophistication of joint military drills in the region.





The simulation firing of the BrahMos during Balikatan represents a crucial step in operationalising the Philippines’ newly acquired missile capability. Alongside the Typhon and NMESIS systems, it reflects a broader effort to enhance interoperability and strengthen deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.





PNA







