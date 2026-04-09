



India and Turkiye recently convened the 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, marking a significant step in the ongoing diplomatic dialogue between the two nations.





This high-level meeting took place on Wednesday, providing a formal platform for both countries to conduct a comprehensive and detailed review of the current state of their bilateral relations.





The session was co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) representing the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, and Berris Ekinci, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs from the Turkish side. This meeting was particularly noteworthy as it followed a nearly four-year interval since the previous round of consultations, which was hosted in Ankara in June 2022.





According to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the discussions were wide-ranging and focused on several key pillars of cooperation. Both delegations explored opportunities to enhance trade and investments, while also looking at ways to bolster tourism and foster greater collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation.





Energy security and cooperation in educational and cultural sectors were also high on the agenda, reflecting a mutual desire to deepen the social and intellectual ties between the two populations. A significant portion of the dialogue was dedicated to strengthening people-to-people connections, which serve as the foundation for long-term diplomatic stability.





A critical component of the consultations involved a firm commitment to the fight against cross-border terrorism, an issue of paramount importance to both New Delhi and Ankara. The two sides shared their concerns and strategies regarding security challenges that affect regional stability.





Beyond bilateral matters, the officials exchanged perspectives on a variety of regional and global issues of mutual interest, acknowledging the complex geopolitical landscape of 2026. The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties agreeing to schedule the 13th round of Foreign Office Consultations in Turkiye at a date that is mutually convenient for both governments.





ANI







