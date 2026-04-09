Lebanon's Hezbollah terror group chief Naim Qassem





The Israeli military has confirmed the targeted elimination of a high-ranking Hezbollah figure who served in a dual capacity as both the personal secretary and the nephew of the terror group’s Secretary-General, Naim Qassem.





The operation took place during an overnight strike on the Lebanese capital, Beirut, as part of Israel's ongoing campaign against the Iran-backed organisation.





The individual, identified by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) as Ali Yusuf Harshi, was located within Hezbollah’s inner leadership circle. His death marks a significant strike against the personal staff of the group's top commander, occurring at a time when regional hostilities between Israel and various Iranian proxies continue to escalate sharply.





According to official statements released by the IDF on Thursday, the air strike specifically focused on the Beirut area with the intent of dismantling key components of Hezbollah's command structure. By removing Harshi, the Israeli military aims to further disrupt the operational and administrative functions surrounding Naim Qassem himself.





The strike is the latest in a series of intensifying exchanges that have defined the Israel-Iran conflict. As Hezbollah continues to receive backing from Tehran, Israel remains focused on targeting high-value individuals within the Lebanese group's hierarchy to weaken their strategic capabilities and leadership continuity.





Reuters







