



The Indian government has formalised a strategic plan for the indigenous design and development of an unmanned combat search and rescue (CSAR) aircraft dedicated to the Indian Air Force.





This initiative aims to facilitate the recovery of downed aircrew during high-risk missions without necessitating the deployment of manned aircraft, thereby preserving the lives of rescue pilots in hostile environments.





Officials have confirmed that this project has already received approval in principle under the framework of the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.





Beyond its primary rescue function, the proposed autonomous system is intended to serve as a versatile logistics platform. It will be capable of ferrying essential supplies and material to forward operating areas and inhospitable terrains, such as snow-bound mountain peaks.





These are specific environments where conventional helicopters often struggle to operate effectively due to thin air and volatile weather conditions.





The technical requirements specify a runway-independent UAV equipped with the sophisticated ability to perform auto-take-off, autonomous navigation, and landing. Crucially, it must be able to search for and locate personnel using an integrated Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) system. To ensure operational effectiveness across India's diverse geography, the platform is expected to operate from sea level up to altitudes of 16,000 feet, with a desirable ceiling of 20,000 feet.





In terms of performance and endurance, the drone is required to maintain a radius of action of at least 200 kilometres while offering a loiter time of 45 minutes at the target location. Its payload capacity is substantial, designed to carry at least 400 kg. This capacity is specifically intended to accommodate up to four passengers or stretchers, making it a viable medical evacuation tool in active combat zones.





This development move is a significant step toward achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) within the national defence sector and enhancing the overall combat readiness of the IAF.





By creating a system that can be launched from unprepared surfaces and remain operational in Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)-denied conditions, India is pushing for a highly resilient aerial asset that can withstand electronic warfare and remote geographical challenges.





The project is structured under the ‘Make-I’ category of defence procurement. Under this scheme, the government will provide financial support for 70 per cent of the total development costs, while the remaining 30 per cent will be covered by the selected Indian vendors.





Following successful development, the eventual procurement will follow the ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ route, ensuring that at least 50 per cent of the materials, components, and software are indigenously sourced.





Officials highlight that this CSAR drone will be among the most advanced UAVs in the country’s ecosystem, integrating AI-driven autonomy with all-weather resilience. The project presents a significant opportunity for Indian private firms, start-ups, and MSMEs with expertise in aviation maintenance, repair, overhaul, and UAV manufacturing.





These entities will lead the design and production, while the IAF provides strategic partnership through funding and feedback.





The program is expected to reduce India’s reliance on foreign military technology while simultaneously generating high-tech employment opportunities in the fields of design, testing, and advanced manufacturing. Because of its mission-critical nature, the CSAR drone will be subject to rigorous military airworthiness validation before it is officially inducted into the fleet.





News18







