

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held a phone call to discuss the situation in the Middle East and bilateral cooperation.

This was their first conversation since Washington and Tehran struck a ceasefire deal. The call lasted about 40 minutes, during which both leaders emphasised the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

Following the conversation, PM Modi shared an online post stating that India and the US are committed to strengthening their strategic partnership across all areas. He noted that the two leaders had reviewed the substantial progress achieved in bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Modi added that they were determined to further enhance their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and had also exchanged views on the West Asia situation, underlining the significance of maintaining security in the Strait of Hormuz.





US envoy to India Sergio Gor described the call as “very positive and productive.” Speaking to NDTV shortly afterwards, he explained that President Trump regularly keeps PM Modi updated. Gor said the president had provided Modi with an update on developments in the Middle East, as well as key issues in Washington concerning US–India relations.





When asked whether India might play a role in the peace process, Gor responded that the US would welcome New Delhi’s involvement. He also revealed that during the call, Trump told Modi, “I just want you to know we all love you,” a remark he shared with news agency PTI.





The two leaders had last spoken on 24 March, when Modi expressed India’s support for de-escalation and the restoration of peace in the Middle East at the earliest. At that time, they had also agreed that ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure, and accessible is vital for global stability.





Currently, the US and Iran are engaged in a fragile two-week ceasefire, with efforts underway for a second round of talks after negotiations in Pakistan failed over the weekend. The latest call between Modi and Trump came a day after the US imposed a fresh blockade on Iranian ports, in response to Tehran’s continued selective blocking of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.





In an earlier phone call on 2 February, the two leaders had discussed progress on the bilateral trade deal, highlighting the ongoing momentum in US–India relations.





Agencies







