



US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening, marking their first phone call since the outbreak of the US–Israel war on Iran, as reported by NDTV.





According to US Ambassador Sergio Gor, the two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, emphasising the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open.





Following the conversation, Prime Minister Modi stated that India supports de-escalation and the restoration of peace at the earliest opportunity.





He underlined that ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure, and accessible is essential for global stability. Both leaders agreed to remain in contact regarding efforts towards peace and stability.





Sources revealed that India, as a major buyer of Middle Eastern oil and gas, has a direct and high-stakes interest in reopening the Strait of Hormuz. India is expected to play a significant role in any peace talks between the United States, Israel, and Iran.





The call came a day after President Trump claimed to have held productive conversations with Tehran about resolving hostilities. He announced a five-day postponement of planned American military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure to allow talks to progress.





Trump’s statement raised hopes of a temporary ceasefire in fighting that has raged since 28 February, which has severely impacted energy markets. Brent crude prices surged past the symbolic US$100 threshold.





However, only days earlier Trump had threatened to obliterate Iranian power plants if Tehran did not reopen the Strait, whose closure has driven fuel prices higher in the United States and placed political pressure on his administration ahead of November’s mid-term elections.





Hours before his call with Trump, Prime Minister Modi told Parliament that the war had triggered a severe energy crisis. He explained that the conflict had disrupted supplies of fuel, gas, and fertilisers, all of which India imports in large quantities from Middle Eastern nations such as Iraq, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.





These supplies have been hit by Iranian strikes. Nevertheless, India has sufficient reserves, with Junior Petroleum Minister Suresh Gopi informing the Rajya Sabha that the country holds an estimated 3.372 million tonnes of crude oil in reserve, alongside stocks of refined products.





The Prime Minister also confirmed that he had spoken with Gulf nations about the need for de-escalation and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. He stressed that attacks on commercial vessels and obstacles to international navigation are unacceptable.





The early stages of the war highlighted Iran’s asymmetric warfare tactics, particularly the use of cheaply produced Shahed ‘Kamikaze’ drones in attritional attacks against Israel and Gulf states. These drones were countered by American-supplied air defence systems firing costly interceptors. As the conflict continued, however, attention shifted to the disruption of crude oil and gas supplies.





The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage under Iran’s geographic influence, is a critical chokepoint for global energy trade. Between 20 and 25 million barrels of crude oil, representing around 20 per cent of global supply, transit through it daily.





India, as the world’s third-largest energy consumer and fastest-growing major economy, relies heavily on these exports to meet its crude oil needs, estimated at 5.5 to six million barrels per day. Before the war, India imported between 2.1 and 2.6 million barrels daily from Gulf nations, accounting for about 40 per cent of its total crude imports of 4.8 to five million barrels per day.





Since the fighting began, only a limited number of oil and gas tankers have managed to pass through Iran’s blockade.





On Tuesday, two Indian-flagged vessels carrying liquefied petroleum gas successfully transited the Strait, escorted by Indian warships. The Ministry of Ports and Shipping confirmed that the ships were transporting 92,612 tonnes of LPG.





NDTV







