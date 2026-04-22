



QNu Labs, a Bangalore-based deeptech start-up, has successfully demonstrated a 1,000-km quantum communication network and is now preparing to supply even longer operational networks for the Indian Armed Forces, marking a major leap in India’s defence technology and secure communications.





QNu Labs has emerged as a pioneer in India’s quantum-security landscape, developing indigenous quantum key distribution (QKD) systems that secure encryption keys using the principles of quantum mechanics rather than mathematical complexity.





This approach ensures that any attempt to intercept communication leaves detectable traces, making hacking virtually impossible. The company’s flagship products, such as Armos (QKD system) and Tropos (quantum random number generator), provide unconditional security for data in transit and high-entropy seeds for cryptographic keys.





The milestone of achieving a 1,000-km secure quantum communication network was reached under India’s National Quantum Mission (NQM), which aims for a 2,000-km network within eight years. QNu Labs’ achievement has already surpassed halfway in record time, underscoring India’s rapid progress in quantum technology.





Unlike earlier intra-city pilots, this deployment connects multiple cities through fibre optic links integrated with quantum-secure nodes, enabling live defence applications.





CEO Sunil Gupta confirmed that defence deployments are already underway, with the Army and Navy expected to benefit from networks exceeding 1,000 km. He emphasised that the company is moving beyond demonstrations into live environments, with very large networks being deployed.





The architecture relies on QKD hardware placed across telecom infrastructure, enabling encrypted communication that can detect interception attempts in real time.





The appeal of quantum security lies in its fundamental physics. Classical encryption depends on mathematical complexity, which future quantum computers could break. Quantum communication, however, ensures that even if encrypted data is intercepted, the keys remain secure. This capability is vital for military-grade security against “harvest now, decrypt later” threats.





Beyond defence, banks and enterprises are showing rising interest in adopting quantum-safe networks, recognising the urgency of securing critical infrastructure against evolving cyber threats. QNu Labs has also expanded its reach globally, establishing a subsidiary in Massachusetts to serve international security needs.





This breakthrough positions India among the elite nations capable of long-distance quantum networking, reinforcing the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative in deep-tech and strengthening the country’s strategic autonomy in secure communications.





Agencies







