



The local production of HAMMER (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) precision-guided munitions through the joint venture between Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and France’s Safran represents a significant milestone in India’s defence modernisation and self-reliance drive.





The agreement, formalised after discussions between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron, is designed to reinforce India’s domestic defence capabilities while reducing dependence on imported advanced weaponry. Both companies will hold equal equity in the venture, ensuring balanced decision-making and shared responsibility in the development and production process.





HAMMER, or Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range, is a combat-proven, precision-guided air-to-ground weapon system recognised for its high accuracy and modular design. Its adaptability allows integration across multiple platforms, including the Rafale fighter jets and India’s indigenous light combat aircraft TEJAS. By producing HAMMER locally, India will enhance its operational flexibility and ensure a steady supply of advanced munitions tailored to its specific requirements.





The HAMMER, also known as AASM, is a French precision-guided air-to-surface stand-off weapon developed by Safran Electronics & Defence. It transforms standard "dumb" bombs into smart munitions by adding modular guidance and propulsion kits, entering service in 2007 with the French Air Force.

HAMMER fits 125kg, 250kg, 500kg, or 1000kg bombs, with the 250kg variant (using MK82, BLU-111, or French CBEMS/BANG warheads) being most common at ~340kg launch weight. It achieves over 70km range via solid rocket motor and winglets, with 15-60km at low altitudes over rough terrain.

The baseline SBU-38 uses INS/GPS for all-weather 10m CEP accuracy. SBU-54 adds imaging infrared for 1m CEP against fixed targets day/night. SBU-64 incorporates laser guidance for 1m CEP on moving targets, enabling fire-and-forget, jamming resistance, and multi-target engagement.

Compatible with Rafale, Mirage-2000D, TEJAS, MiG-29, F-16, and others; India lists among users like France, Egypt, and Ukraine. It supports close air support and deep strikes from stand-off distances, minimizing aircraft exposure.

India procured HAMMER kits urgently in 2020 under emergency powers amid China tensions, prioritizing quick Rafale integration over Israeli Spice 2000 due to faster deployment, lower integration costs, and agility in Ladakh's mountains. Excluded from the 2016 Rafale deal for cost reasons, it equips existing Rafales using Litening pods for sensor commonality.

HAMMER enhances IAF/Navy Rafale fleets (including planned 114 more) for bunker-busting, hardened targets, and operations in high-altitude/Himalayan terrain like Ladakh, where its low-altitude launch and agility excel over rivals like Spice (100km range but slower integration). It supports Make in India, reduces import reliance, and bolsters precision strikes in South Asian conflicts.





The local manufacturing of HAMMER munitions is expected to be a game changer for the Indian Armed Forces. It will reduce reliance on imported precision weapons, ensure faster availability of advanced munitions, and strengthen India’s defence industrial base.





By scaling up indigenous production, the joint venture will not only enhance India’s combat readiness but also contribute to the country’s overall industrial growth. The partnership between BEL and Safran thus represents a strategic leap forward in India’s pursuit of technological self-reliance and defence modernisation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







