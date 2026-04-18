



A French Rafale fighter jet has been observed at BA 125 Istres airbase in southern France carrying a new counter-drone configuration.





The system fitted is the Thales JF12 pod, a launcher capable of firing both unguided and guided 68 mm rockets, including the SNEB and ACULEUS variants, as well as similar munitions.





Reports from Voennoye Obozrenie confirm that this marks a significant step in adapting frontline fighters to deal with unmanned aerial threats.





The French Air Force regards this rocket “quiver,” which can hold up to 24 rounds with laser-guidance options, as a practical solution against Shahed-type drones. Two Rafale jets equipped with such pods are believed to be able to cover wide areas, ranging from major military installations to mid-sized urban centres.





This configuration is seen as a way to provide layered protection without relying solely on expensive missile systems.





Paris is reportedly preparing to deploy these systems to safeguard French military bases in the Middle East, where Iranian missile and drone threats remain a pressing concern. The move reflects a broader push to adapt to evolving aerial challenges in high-intensity conflict zones.





French forces have long sought cost-effective methods to intercept drones, a problem that has grown more urgent in recent years. Conventional air-to-air missiles such as the MICA, priced at around €1–1.5 million per unit, are considered economically inefficient when used against low-cost drones. This has driven interest in alternatives that balance affordability with effectiveness.





Laser-guided 68 mm ACULEUS-LG rockets are now being evaluated as a cheaper option. Costing tens of thousands of euros per unit, they represent a fraction of the expense of traditional missiles. Already in service on Tiger helicopters, these rockets are undergoing trials on Rafale fighters to assess their operational viability in fast-jet environments.





A comparable approach is being pursued by the United States, where 70 mm APKWS rockets are deployed from F-15 and F-16 fighters to engage drones. However, assessments of their effectiveness have produced mixed results, highlighting the challenges of adapting precision-guided rockets to counter small, agile aerial targets.





Against this backdrop, French media suggest that the campaign to counter Shahed-type drones has now entered an active phase. The integration of the Thales JF12 pod on Rafale fighters signals a deliberate effort to combine affordability with operational flexibility, ensuring that French forces can respond to drone threats without incurring prohibitive costs.





Agencies







