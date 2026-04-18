



Dassault Aviation has long been regarded as the most prominent name in French military aviation, with its Rafale fighter series standing as the company’s flagship product. While the firm has also produced civilian aircraft, it is overshadowed in that domain by Airbus, wrote Christian D. Orr on 19FortyFive.





The Rafale, meaning “gust of wind,” is a 4.5 Generation fighter jet, lacking true stealth capability, yet it continues to remain highly relevant in an era dominated by fifth-generation stealth aircraft such as the F-35.





Its origins lie in the 1970s, when both the French Navy and Air Force sought a new multirole fighter capable of handling diverse missions, including carrier-based operations. Dassault, with its proven record through the Mirage series, was the natural choice to lead the programme.





By 1983, the French government had formally approved the initiative, naming it the “Future European Fighter Aircraft” (FEFA). This multinational effort brought together France, Italy, Spain, West Germany, and Great Britain, though each nation had slightly different requirements.





France wanted a lightweight aircraft suitable for both naval and air force roles, while Britain demanded a long-range interceptor. In 1985, Dassault withdrew from FEFA, hastening its collapse, though France still collaborated on the Eurofighter project.





Dassault instead pursued the Rafale independently, with the Rafale A making its maiden flight on 4 July 1986. Extensive testing delayed its operational entry until 2004 with the French Navy and 2006 with the French Air Force, well after the Cold War had ended.





The Rafale has retained its relevance through continuous upgrades. The F4 and F5 standards represent the latest advancements. The F4 standard, attaining full operational status in 2024, significantly improved connectivity and targeting precision.





Key additions included the Thales RBE2 XG AESA radar, enhanced helmet-mounted displays, and improved data fusion for seamless interoperability with French and allied forces. The integration of the 1000 kg AASM-guided bomb further expanded its precision strike capabilities.





The F4.1 subvariant, slated for delivery from 2027, will add a new helmet sight, improved fire control for the Meteor missile, expanded passive threat detection, and enhanced datalink exchange.





The F5 standard, scheduled for introduction after 2033, will redefine the Rafale’s role by incorporating collaborative drone operations. This includes an Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV), likely based on the nEUROn stealth demonstrator, acting as a loyal wingman to perform reconnaissance and electronic warfare. Such capabilities will allow the Rafale to penetrate heavily defended areas indirectly, enhancing survivability and precision.





The F5 will also accommodate the ASN4G hypersonic missile, France’s next-generation nuclear deterrent, replacing the ASMPA. This underscores France’s commitment to maintaining a credible nuclear strike capability. Despite the expected arrival of sixth-generation fighters like the F-47 NGAD by 2033, Dassault remains confident in the Rafale’s future.





The Rafale’s upgrades have translated into strong foreign military sales. In 2024, Dassault delivered 21 Rafales, compared to 13 in 2023. Of these, 14 were for domestic use and seven for export, a sharp rise from the 11 domestic and two export deliveries in 2023. This represented a 350 percent increase in foreign sales.





Current customers include Croatia, Egypt, Greece, India, Indonesia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. The Rafale’s combination of versatility, advanced upgrades, and cost-effective performance has ensured its continued demand, even in a competitive global market dominated by stealth aircraft.





10FortyFive







