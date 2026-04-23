



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) shipyard in Kiel, Germany, where he boarded a Type-212 class submarine, underscoring India’s interest in advanced German submarine technology and strengthening defence industrial collaboration.





This visit highlighted India’s ongoing negotiations under Project-75I and its push for indigenous defence manufacturing with technology transfer.





During his official trip to Germany, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh toured the TKMS shipyard, one of Europe’s leading centres for submarine construction. The visit included boarding a Type-212 class submarine, which is renowned for its advanced stealth features, air-independent propulsion (AIP) system, and operational efficiency in shallow and deep waters.





His presence at the shipyard demonstrated India’s keen interest in German expertise in submarine design and production.





The Type-212 class submarine is considered one of the most sophisticated conventional submarines in the world. It is equipped with fuel-cell based AIP technology, allowing it to remain submerged for extended periods without surfacing.





This capability significantly enhances its stealth and endurance, making it highly effective for modern naval operations. Rajnath Singh’s inspection of the vessel was symbolic of India’s intent to acquire similar advanced capabilities for its navy.





The visit formed part of broader discussions between India and Germany on defence cooperation. India is currently negotiating with TKMS for the construction of six next-generation conventional submarines under Project 75I.





These submarines are expected to be built in India by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), with full technology transfer from TKMS. This arrangement aligns with India’s Make-in-India initiative and its strategic goal of boosting indigenous defence manufacturing.





Rajnath Singh’s engagement at TKMS also highlighted the importance of industrial collaboration between Indian and German defence companies. By boarding the Type-212 submarine, he sent a clear signal of India’s commitment to modernising its ageing submarine fleet and enhancing maritime deterrence. The visit reinforced India’s emphasis on acquiring cutting-edge technologies while ensuring domestic production capabilities.





The shipyard tour was not only a technical demonstration but also a diplomatic gesture, strengthening bilateral defence ties between India and Germany. It followed his high-level talks with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, where both sides discussed expanding cooperation in defence production, military-to-military exchanges, and emerging domains such as cyber security and artificial intelligence.





This visit to TKMS was a pivotal moment in India’s ongoing efforts to secure advanced submarine technology.





It showcased India’s determination to balance strategic partnerships with self-reliance, ensuring that future acquisitions contribute to both operational readiness and domestic industrial growth.





ANI







