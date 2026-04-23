



The Indian Army has raised new drone-based battle units that mark a significant evolution in its operational doctrine.





These formations are designed to integrate unmanned systems directly into frontline combat roles, enhancing both offensive and defensive capabilities across diverse terrains and scenarios.





The “Ashni” platoons are focused on Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions while also being equipped for loitering strikes. By combining persistent aerial monitoring with precision attack capability, these platoons provide commanders with real-time situational awareness and the ability to neutralise threats swiftly.





Their dual role ensures that surveillance assets are not limited to passive observation but can actively shape the battlefield.





The “Divyastra” batteries represent a leap in artillery effectiveness by incorporating UAV-assisted targeting. These units employ drones to identify, track, and designate targets with far greater accuracy than traditional methods.





This integration reduces response times, improves strike precision, and minimises collateral damage, thereby enhancing the lethality and efficiency of artillery fire in both conventional and asymmetric warfare.





The “Shaktibaan” regiments are dedicated to swarm drone operations and long-range strikes. By deploying coordinated swarms, these regiments can overwhelm enemy defences, saturate radar systems, and deliver concentrated firepower across extended ranges.





Their long-range strike capability ensures that critical targets deep within adversary territory can be engaged without exposing manned platforms to risk, thereby extending the Army’s reach and deterrence posture.





Together, these units embody a transformative approach to modern warfare, where drones are not auxiliary assets but core combat elements. They reflect India’s emphasis on indigenisation, technological innovation, and adaptive force structures to meet emerging threats.





The creation of Ashni platoons, Divyastra batteries, and Shaktibaan regiments signals a decisive step towards a future-ready Army that leverages unmanned systems for dominance across land, air, and beyond.





Agencies







