



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at an Indian community event at the Indian Embassy in Berlin on Wednesday, underlined India’s consistent pursuit of a balanced diplomatic approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





He left open the possibility of India playing a greater role in resolving global conflicts, including the ongoing crisis in West Asia, stressing that timing and global conditions determine the success of peace efforts. Singh noted that India has made attempts towards peace but emphasised that outcomes depend on when the right moment arrives.





He praised Indian diplomacy for enabling multiple Indian ships to safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a feat that few other nations managed during heightened tensions. Singh explained that India’s balanced positioning in global geopolitics has ensured that neither the United States nor Iran views India as an adversary, allowing it to maintain constructive engagement with all sides. He remarked that this approach reflects India’s neutrality and ability to engage across divides.





Singh highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s personal engagement with leaders of countries involved in major conflicts, noting that Modi had raised the need for dialogue and peaceful resolution in meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian President, and former US President Donald Trump. He said this demonstrated India’s consistent advocacy for peace and diplomacy at the highest levels.





The Defence Minister also reflected on the significance of his visit to Germany, describing it as his first and a milestone in bilateral relations.





He noted that 2026 marks 75 years of formal diplomatic ties between India and Germany, a relationship he said is firmly rooted in democratic values. Singh emphasised that relations between the two countries have steadily strengthened over the decades, with Germany now India’s largest trading partner in Europe.





He pointed to the depth of commercial engagement, noting that more than 2,000 German companies are active in India, contributing to industrial development and the Make in India initiative.





At the same time, Indian companies have established a strong presence in Germany, further reinforcing the partnership. Singh praised Germany’s leading enterprises for driving India’s industrial growth, while acknowledging the growing role of Indian firms in Europe’s largest economy.





Singh concluded by stressing that India–Germany relations have matured across all sectors, from defence and diplomacy to trade and industry, and that his visit reflects the growing strength of this partnership. He described the invitation from German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius as an achievement in itself, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations.





ANI







