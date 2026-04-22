



India and Germany have taken a decisive step towards deepening their strategic defence partnership with the signing and exchange of the Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap and an Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Training in Berlin.





The agreements were formalised during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s three-day official visit to Germany, underscoring the growing momentum in bilateral defence ties.





According to the Ministry of Defence, these agreements are expected to strengthen institutional collaboration and broaden opportunities for joint training, capacity building, and capability development.





Singh and his German counterpart, Federal Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, were present at the signing ceremony, which followed bilateral talks in Berlin. During these discussions, both sides reviewed a wide spectrum of security and defence cooperation, with particular emphasis on co-development and co-production of defence equipment, especially in niche technologies.





The two ministers reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing military-to-military engagement as a central pillar of the Strategic Partnership. Singh, in a post on X, expressed his delight at meeting Pistorius and highlighted the exchange of views on deepening defence cooperation and tackling emerging geopolitical challenges.





He described the agreements as a symbol of “deep friendship, synergy and trust,” noting that defence cooperation between India and Germany has gained significant momentum in recent years, particularly since Pistorius assumed office.





Singh also emphasised the importance of the India-EU Security and Defence Partnership, signed earlier this year, which he said opens new avenues for deeper engagement. Both ministers agreed to leverage this framework bilaterally and within the wider European context to achieve tangible outcomes aimed at strengthening regional stability and enhancing joint capabilities.





On global security challenges, Singh stressed the need for unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, without exception or justification. Pistorius, in turn, welcomed the institutionalisation of service-level staff talks and the prospect of future joint military exercises.





Singh further expressed India’s willingness to welcome the participation of the German Air Force in Exercise TARANG SHAKTI, scheduled to be held in India later this year.





Earlier in the visit, Singh was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the German Ministry of Defence and paid homage at the Bundeswehr Memorial by laying a wreath in honour of fallen soldiers.





The visit coincides with the commemoration of 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany in 2026, as well as 25 years of their Strategic Partnership. The Ministry of Defence noted that the bilateral relationship has evolved into a multi-dimensional partnership spanning defence, trade and investment, technology, green energy, education, and cultural ties.





This visit and the agreements signed mark a significant milestone in Indo-German defence relations, reflecting both nations’ shared commitment to strengthening institutional frameworks and enhancing cooperation in the face of complex global challenges.





ANI







