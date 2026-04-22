



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday underlined that the ongoing conflict in West Asia, involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, has ceased to be a regional matter, given its wide-ranging implications for global energy security, food supplies, and economic stability, reported Hindustan Times.





Speaking in Berlin, he emphasised that for a developing country like India, which depends heavily on the West Asian region for its energy requirements, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are not distant events but stark realities with direct consequences for national security and economic stability.





Singh arrived in Berlin for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening the India–Germany bilateral military relationship, with a particular focus on defence industrial cooperation.





Addressing German parliamentarians, he invited German industry to co-create, co-develop, and co-innovate with India, highlighting the opportunities for enhanced collaboration in defence manufacturing.





He explained that India has adopted a proactive and coordinated strategy to address challenges arising from the conflict and mitigate their direct implications. A Group of Ministers on West Asia is continuously assessing the evolving situation and recommending timely measures to minimise its impact.





Singh noted that deliberations have centred on safeguarding energy supplies, ensuring the availability of essential commodities, containing inflationary pressures, and protecting citizens and industry from external disruptions. He stressed that this reflects India’s capacity to respond to global crises with calmness, foresight, and effective institutional coordination.





During his visit, India and Germany will sign a defence industrial cooperation roadmap. Discussions will also cover enhancing defence industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring opportunities in emerging domains such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and drones.





Singh underscored that Atmanirbhar Bharat is not merely a procurement programme but an invitation to co-create, co-develop, and co-innovate. He pointed out that India is undergoing an unprecedented transformation in the defence sector, and increased partnerships with German industry can yield significant mutual benefits.





He praised the established strengths of Germany’s leading industrial enterprises and the dynamism of the German Mittelstand, particularly in advanced and emerging technologies.





Singh observed that India’s start-ups and private companies are rapidly enhancing and complementing the capabilities of larger defence enterprises, making India and Germany natural partners in this domain.





Singh also emphasised the importance of coordinated responses and trusted strategic partnerships to tackle modern-day global challenges. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have placed strong emphasis on advancing the strategic partnership, with clear convergence of views at the European Union level, reflected in the growing momentum to engage with India, including through the India–EU Defence and Strategic Partnership.





This visit marks the first by an Indian defence minister to Germany in seven years, following Nirmala Sitharaman’s trip in February 2019. Singh travelled from Munich to Berlin aboard a special German Air Force aircraft, escorted by fighter jets.





The Indian embassy in Berlin described the visit as significant for promoting defence cooperation, with a focus on industrial collaboration, military activities, and new areas such as cybersecurity, AI, and drones.





Singh will hold bilateral talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders. An “Implementing Arrangement for Cooperation in UN Peacekeeping Operations Training” is also expected to be signed. His visit coincides with the imminent finalisation of the ₹70,000-crore Project 75I for building next-generation conventional submarines in India.





Under this project, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai and German yard Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems will construct six advanced submarines to bolster India’s naval capabilities. The first submarine will be delivered seven years after the contract is signed, with subsequent deliveries at the rate of one per year.





These submarines, based on the HDW Class 214 design, will feature air independent propulsion systems, significantly enhancing underwater endurance and reducing detection risks. As part of the contract, tkMS will transfer design and technology to India, reinforcing self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





Agencies







