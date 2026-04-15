



Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation ROSATOM, through its subsidiary JSC Engineering and Technology Center ‘ETC GET’, has announced a pilot training program for nuclear industry specialists in India, according to a report by Times News Network.





This initiative has been developed in strategic partnership with IIT-Bombay and Bangalore-based engineering solution company ProSIM, marking a significant step towards strengthening India’s nuclear workforce.





The first trial training session is scheduled to take place from April 15 to 17 at IIT-Bombay. The programme will focus on training using simulators and digital twin technologies for nuclear power plants, enabling participants to gain practical learning and operational understanding. According to ROSATOM, the initiative is designed to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in India’s nuclear energy sector.





ETC GET brings its expertise in simulator and digital twin technologies for nuclear power plants, while ProSIM contributes its capabilities in physics-based modelling and safety analysis. IIT-Bombay adds academic strength through its expertise across nuclear science and engineering disciplines, creating a comprehensive training ecosystem.





India’s nuclear energy roadmap envisages a significant expansion in installed capacity by 2047, which will require thousands of trained nuclear specialists annually. At present, training capacity delivers only a limited number of qualified professionals each year, highlighting a critical gap in workforce availability. The pilot programme is intended to bridge this gap by building advanced skills and operational capabilities.





A representative from ETC GET emphasised that the pilot training reflects ROSATOM’s commitment to supporting the development of India’s nuclear workforce.





They noted that alongside advanced technologies, building the capability to operate nuclear infrastructure safely and efficiently will be essential for the sector’s long-term growth.





ROSATOM continues to expand its cooperation with India across the nuclear value chain. This includes long-term partnerships in energy and technology, such as the ongoing Kudankulam nuclear plant’s units 3 and 4 project, as well as future collaborations in small modular reactors. The pilot training programme is therefore part of a broader framework of strategic cooperation between the two countries in nuclear development.





TNN







