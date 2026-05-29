



India has offered the Philippines an extended-range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, marking a significant expansion of their defence partnership.





This move enhances Manila’s coastal defence capabilities amid rising tensions in the South China Sea and underscores India’s growing role as a global arms exporter.





India has reportedly proposed supplying the Philippines with an extended-range BrahMos missile system, which would provide a far greater strike reach compared to the export variant already in service.





The current export model has a range of approximately 290 kilometres and travels at nearly Mach 2.8, making it one of the fastest anti-ship cruise missiles in the world. The extended-range version is expected to surpass this, offering Manila the ability to monitor and deter hostile naval movements across critical sea lanes more effectively.





The Philippines became the first foreign buyer of the BrahMos system after signing a $375 million deal in January 2022. Under this agreement, India committed to supplying three shore-based anti-ship missile batteries to the Philippine Marine Corps.





The first battery was delivered in April 2024, followed by the second in 2025, with the third batch scheduled for dispatch in late 2025. These deliveries have already placed the BrahMos system at the centre of Manila’s anti-access and area-denial strategy, particularly in contested maritime zones.





Philippine Marine Corps units equipped with BrahMos are now approaching initial operational capability. Deployments are expanding towards Northern Luzon and strategically important waters near the Luzon Strait, areas critical for controlling access to the South China Sea.





Defence analysts believe that the extended-range BrahMos would significantly bolster the Philippines’ deterrence posture, allowing it to counter larger adversaries’ naval fleets without relying on costly blue-water naval assets.





The BrahMos system has already gained international attention during the US-Philippines “Exercise Balikatan 2026,” where Philippine units conducted simulated maritime strike drills.





These exercises highlighted the missile’s role in strengthening interoperability with allies and its importance in regional deterrence strategies.





The inclusion of BrahMos alongside US systems such as Typhon and NMESIS reflects a broader trend of Southeast Asian nations adopting missile-based maritime denial strategies to address evolving security challenges.





India’s offer also reflects its ambition to expand its defence exports and strategic influence in Southeast Asia. BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo-Russian joint venture behind the missile, has reported revenues of ₹5,200 crore in FY26, signalling India’s rise as a credible global defence supplier.





The missile’s adaptability—being deployable from land, sea, air, and submarine platforms—has made it a cornerstone of India’s own military modernisation and an attractive option for foreign buyers.





For the Philippines, the extended-range BrahMos would not only enhance its coastal defence but also strengthen its ability to safeguard territorial waters and maritime corridors.





Strategic experts note that this development aligns with Manila’s broader military modernisation roadmap, which prioritises deterrence and resilience against regional threats. The deal also deepens India’s role as a long-term security partner, providing training, maintenance, and logistical support alongside missile deliveries.





The extended-range BrahMos proposal comes at a time when Southeast Asian nations such as Indonesia and Vietnam are also investing in coastal missile systems.





This reflects a regional shift towards cost-effective, land-based deterrence strategies rather than expensive naval fleets, highlighting the growing importance of missile technology in the Indo-Pacific security architecture.





Agencies







