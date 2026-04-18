



Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), part of the state-owned ROSTEC conglomerate, has delivered the first batch of Su-35S multirole fighters for 2026 to the Ministry of Defence, marking the beginning of this year’s supply cycle for the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS).





The announcement underscores the continuity of industrial output and the sustained demand for advanced tactical aviation platforms within Russia’s defence order framework.





The Su-35S aircraft underwent a full cycle of factory testing, including evaluations across diverse flight regimes by both UAC test pilots and Ministry of Defence crews.





Following successful trials and formal acceptance, the fighters were ferried to their designated bases and entered operational service. This process reflects the established practice of rigorous validation before frontline deployment.





Neither UAC nor ROSTEC disclosed the number of aircraft delivered in this initial batch, maintaining the customary opacity surrounding State Defence Order fulfilment. However, the precedent set in 2025—seven staggered deliveries across the year—suggests that modular production in small but steady increments will continue. This approach allows for consistent integration into operational units while sustaining industrial tempo.





ROSTEC First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov highlighted the Su-35S’s proven performance in service, describing it as one of Russia’s most effective combat platforms. He noted that the aircraft has demonstrated excellent operational results and is highly valued by aircrews





UAC CEO Vadim Badekha reinforced that fulfilling the State Defence Order, particularly in tactical aviation, remains the corporation’s top priority. He emphasised ongoing industrial optimisation as a critical factor in sustaining production rates under current strategic conditions.





The delivery comes amid high-intensity operations where Russian combat aviation continues to play a central role in air superiority, long-range interception, escort missions, and stand-off strike operations. Ensuring the availability of advanced platforms such as the Su-35S is therefore essential from both operational and industrial perspectives.





The Su-35S represents the most advanced evolution of the Flanker family currently in active service with the VKS. Designed for both air superiority and strike missions, it combines high manoeuvrability—enabled by AL-41F1S thrust-vectoring engines—with a powerful suite of sensors and systems optimised for contested environments.





Its Irbis-E passive electronically scanned array radar, OLS-35 infrared search and track system, and integrated electronic warfare package provide advanced detection, tracking, and engagement capabilities against multiple targets. These features position the Su-35S as a dominant platform in beyond-visual-range combat within Russia’s air combat order of battle.





In terms of armament, the Su-35S can employ R-77-1 and R-77M medium-range air-to-air missiles, short-range R-73 missiles, and air-to-surface and anti-radiation weapons such as the Kh-31P/PM. The integration of UMPK glide bomb kits has further expanded its stand-off strike capabilities, enabling engagements from outside the reach of short- and medium-range air defence systems.





Russia has also showcased the R-77M missile in operational use, reinforcing the aircraft’s advanced BVR combat profile.





Looking ahead, the start of 2026 deliveries confirms the continuity of Russia’s industrial effort in high-end fighter production, alongside parallel programmes such as the Su-57.





While official figures have not been disclosed, the production cadence observed in 2025—estimated at 17 to 20 aircraft—combined with sustained operational demand, suggests a similar output is expected this year. This reinforces the Su-35S’s role as a backbone of Russian tactical aviation and a key platform in maintaining air combat readiness.





Agencies







