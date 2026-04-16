



India is moving forward with the acquisition of six additional P-8I Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft from the United States, despite the sharp rise in costs, reported Srinjoy Chowdhury of Times Now.





The deal, valued at over $3.5 billion, will be processed through the Foreign Military Sales route. Negotiations had been ongoing for more than a year, with India initially resisting the purchase due to the steep increase in price per aircraft, now estimated between $500–600 million.





By comparison, the first batch of eight P-8Is, acquired in 2009, cost $2.1 billion in total. Boeing has attributed the surge in costs to global supply-chain disruptions, which have affected production and delivery timelines.





Sources indicate that the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to finalise the note for approval by May.





The P-8I Poseidon is a highly capable platform, designed for anti-submarine warfare, maritime reconnaissance, and surveillance. It can track and engage both surface ships and submarines, while also performing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.





The aircraft has already proven its versatility, with the Indian Navy deploying them not only for maritime patrols but also during the Himalayan stand-off with China five years ago, when they were used in Ladakh for surveillance.





The “I” in P-8I denotes India-specific modifications tailored to the Navy’s requirements. Officials have stressed that there is no equivalent aircraft globally that can deliver such a wide range of capabilities simultaneously, making the acquisition strategically indispensable.





India currently operates a fleet of twelve P-8Is, with the first eight inducted in 2009 and four more added in 2016. These aircraft have performed well in service, strengthening India’s maritime domain awareness and anti-submarine warfare capabilities. The new batch will further enhance the Navy’s operational reach and surveillance capacity across the Indian Ocean region.





Parallel to this, India is pursuing flexibility in weapons integration for the planned acquisition of 114 Rafale fighter jets. The Indian Air Force is keen to ensure that the Rafale deal allows for a broader range of weapon systems, thereby supporting operational independence and reducing reliance on a single supplier. This approach also ties into India’s wider push for indigenous manufacturing and self-reliance in defence procurement, ensuring that future acquisitions contribute to domestic capability-building.





While the P-8I deal is set to progress, discussions on the Stryker armoured vehicle with the United States have been shelved, as the Indian Army has shown little interest in pursuing the platform. Instead, the Army is focusing on a limited procurement of US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles, some of which have already been acquired under emergency purchase provisions.





These acquisitions reflect India’s pragmatic approach to balancing immediate operational needs with long-term strategic planning.





In addition to these developments, India is also investing in advanced technologies such as robotic firefighting systems designed for warzones, highlighting the country’s emphasis on innovation and adaptability in modern warfare. Together, these acquisitions and initiatives underscore India’s determination to strengthen its defence posture amid evolving regional and global challenges.





Times Now







