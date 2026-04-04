



The Kremlin’s unveiling of a new active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar for the Su-35 represents a pivotal shift in Russian aerospace strategy. For over a decade, the Flanker-E has relied on the N035 Irbis-E, a passive system that, while powerful, left the aircraft increasingly vulnerable to the sophisticated electronic warfare suites of Western and Chinese rivals.





This modernisation attempt suggests that Moscow is finally addressing the "sensor gap" that has historically hampered its most prolific long-range interceptor.





The new sensor appears to be a direct technological descendant of the N036 Byelka architecture found in the fifth-generation Su-57. By transitioning from a single high-power transmitter to thousands of individual transmit-receive modules, the Su-35 gains the ability to steer multiple radar beams simultaneously.





This is a massive leap forward, as it allows the pilot to track numerous targets across the sky without the predictable, high-energy emissions that often gave away the aircraft's position in the past.





Perhaps the most lethal implication of this upgrade is how it interacts with the R-37M long-range missile. While the R-37M is theoretically capable of striking targets at distances of up to 350 km, the older Irbis-E radar struggled to provide the precise mid-course guidance required to hit agile targets at such extreme ranges.





The new AESA system provides the stability and refresh rates needed to truly "unlock" the R-37M, turning the Su-35 into a far more effective sniper against high-value assets like tankers and AWACS aircraft.





This upgrade also reflects a broader doctrinal shift toward the "missile truck" concept already embraced by the United States with the F-15EX and China with the J-16. Recent reports suggest the Su-35 is being tested with a staggering loadout of up to eight long-range missiles.





When paired with a radar that can guide multiple weapons at once while resisting enemy jamming, the Su-35 evolves from a traditional dogfighter into a formidable node for networked, beyond-visual-range warfare.





Beyond the battlefield, the move is a clear attempt to salvage the Su-35’s reputation on the global export market. In recent years, potential buyers have been lured away by the standard AESA offerings found in Western and Chinese platforms. If Russia can prove that this upgrade is affordable and can be retrofitted to existing airframes, it may revive interest from nations that already maintain Russian logistics chains but require modern electronic survivability.





However, significant hurdles remain regarding Russia's industrial capacity. Producing high-end AESA modules requires specialized components that have been subject to international sanctions and supply chain disruptions. Whether the Russian defence industry can mass-produce these radars while simultaneously fulfilling Su-57 production and the demands of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine is a question that remains unanswered.





This development signals that the era of the passive radar in frontline heavy fighters is drawing to a close. While the Su-35 may not yet be a true peer to stealth platforms like the F-35, the addition of an AESA radar significantly narrows the technological divide. It ensures that Russia’s primary air superiority fighter remains a credible threat well into the 2030s, provided the transition from laboratory prototype to frontline hardware can be successfully managed.





TASS







