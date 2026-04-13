



The Iranian government has issued a stern condemnation of United States plans to enforce a blockade on its maritime gateways, asserting that the stability of the entire Persian Gulf region will be at risk if its own security is compromised.





This response follows an announcement from the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) indicating that, under the direction of President Donald Trump, a blockade on all traffic entering or exiting Iranian ports would commence on 13 April at 10:00 am ET.





A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which serves as Iran's primary operational command for both the Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), communicated through state media that maritime security must be maintained as a collective responsibility.





The spokesperson emphasised that the Iranian armed forces view the protection of the nation’s sovereignty and rights within its territorial waters as both a natural and legal obligation.





The statement issued a clear ultimatum, declaring that security for ports in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is an "all or nothing" proposition. Iranian officials warned that if the safety of their own ports is undermined, no other port within those strategic waters will remain secure. This suggests a potential for wider regional disruption should the American blockade proceed as planned.





Furthermore, Tehran reiterated its intention to maintain strict control over its waters, specifically mentioning the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian military stated that while standard commercial traffic would be permitted to transit according to Iranian regulations, any vessels affiliated with "hostile entities" would be strictly prohibited from passing through the narrow and vital waterway.





Iran has characterised the American strategy as an illegal act of "piracy" that defies established international norms. The spokesperson argued that the US-imposed restrictions on ship movements in international waters represent a criminal breach of maritime law.





In light of what it perceives as persistent threats to its national security, Tehran has also announced the implementation of a permanent, long-term mechanism to monitor and control the Strait of Hormuz, which will remain in place even after any immediate hostilities conclude.





On the other side of the escalating tension, US CENTCOM clarified that its blockade is intended to be applied uniformly to ships of all nationalities that are operating in and out of Iranian ports along the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.





However, the American command specified that it does not intend to disrupt the general freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz for vessels destined for non-Iranian ports.





To manage the situation, CENTCOM has advised the international commercial shipping industry to monitor official broadcasts and maintain constant communication with US naval forces.





Further formal notices and guidance are expected to be issued to mariners to navigate the complexities of the enforcement zone. This confrontation marks a significant escalation in the maritime friction between Washington and Tehran.





ANI







