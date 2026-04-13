



Two Pakistan-flagged tankers, SHALAMAR and KHAIRPUR, which had been charting a course towards Iran’s so-called “safe route” in the Strait of Hormuz, have abruptly reversed direction.





Their manoeuvre suggests a deliberate decision to abort entry into the Persian Gulf at the very last moment, raising questions about the pressures and risks currently shaping maritime navigation in this contested waterway.





The vessels’ sudden change of course comes against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions. Iran has been exercising selective restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. These restrictions have created uncertainty for international shipping operators, compelling some to reconsider their routes and strategies in order to avoid potential entanglements.





The decision by SHALAMAR and KHAIRPUR to turn back underscores the precarious balance between commercial imperatives and geopolitical realities.





Tankers entering the Persian Gulf must weigh the risks of Iranian oversight and possible interference against the necessity of accessing ports and trade routes in the region. The reversal of these two Pakistan-flagged vessels illustrates how quickly circumstances can shift in response to perceived threats or regulatory obstacles.





This development highlights the fragility of maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. It also reflects the broader strategic contest in which Iran seeks to assert control over shipping lanes, while regional and international actors attempt to safeguard freedom of navigation.





The aborted entry of SHALAMAR and KHAIRPUR is a reminder that even routine commercial voyages can be disrupted by the volatile interplay of politics and security in one of the world’s most sensitive maritime corridors.





Agencies







