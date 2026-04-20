



Here's the original article broken into exactly 17 paragraphs, with no words changed or altered—only split at natural sentence or clause boundaries for logical flow.





The Indian Air Force is preparing for a significant leap in capability with the TEJAS MK-2, a fighter jet expected to transform how long India can sustain aircraft in the sky during combat missions.





Officials from the Aeronautical Development Agency have explained that the aircraft is designed to deliver around 120 minutes of combat patrol time while carrying up to eight Beyond-Visual-Range missiles.





This marks a major improvement compared to the Tejas Mk1 and TEJAS MK-1A models, which operate for roughly 57 minutes under similar conditions and carry about four BVR missiles.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has confirmed that the aircraft is close to its first flight, scheduled for the summer of 2026.





The TEJAS MK-2 is not simply an upgraded version but a redesigned platform.





It is longer than the TEJAS MK-1A by 1.35 metres, measuring 14.6 metres in total.





The inclusion of close-coupled canards enhances agility during flight, giving the aircraft sharper manoeuvrability.





A major change lies in its fuel capacity, with the TEJAS MK-2 carrying over 3,400 kg of internal fuel, directly supporting its longer endurance in the air.





Powering the aircraft is the GE F414-INS6 engine, which produces 98 kN of thrust.





This is a notable increase from the 84 kN output of the older GE F404 engine used in earlier variants, providing more power and better fuel efficiency simultaneously.





Open-source data also indicates a reduction in radar visibility, with the frontal Radar Cross Section of the TEJAS MK-2 being about 25% of the TEJAS MK-1A, making it harder to detect by enemy radar systems.





The weapons load of the TEJAS MK-2 is another area of significant improvement. The aircraft is equipped with 11 hard-points and can carry up to 6.5 tons of external payload.





In contrast, the MK-1 version handles around 3.5 tons, making the difference almost double in practical terms.





For air-to-air missions, the TEJAS MK-2 can carry eight BVR missiles as standard, with the number increasing to 10 through dual-rack mounting options.





The jet is designed to integrate India’s Astra missile family along with compatible Russian and French weapon systems.





To manage this expanded weapons package, the aircraft employs the Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, supported by a triple-layer auxiliary computer system designed for operational stability and backup support.





The most striking change for the Indian Air Force comes from endurance.





With nearly two hours of combat air patrol capability, the TEJAS MK-2 can remain airborne longer while fully armed.





In contested areas such as the Line of Actual Control or over large maritime zones, aircraft often need to rotate frequently.





With the TEJAS MK-2, fewer aircraft will be required to maintain continuous patrol coverage.





This reduces pilot fatigue and lowers dependence on mid-air refuelling tankers.





Larger aircraft such as the Su-30MKI can then be reserved for more complex missions instead of routine patrol duties.





Modern warfare is increasingly shaped by drones, long-range missiles and rapid-response systems.





The TEJAS MK-2 is designed to operate effectively in this environment by combining long endurance with a heavy missile load.





It is intended to work alongside ground-based defence systems rather than replace them.





Its ability to stay airborne longer while carrying multiple missiles allows it to provide air cover for Army deployments and support naval operations when required.





This coordination between services is becoming a central part of India’s defence planning, where different forces are expected to operate together in real time.





As the TEJAS MK-2 approaches its expected first flight in 2026, it underscores the progress of India’s domestic aerospace industry.





The transformation from a 57-minute endurance platform to a 120-minute combat-ready fighter demonstrates how rapidly the programme has evolved.





With higher payload capacity, longer flight time and improved radar resistance, the aircraft is being developed as a core component of India’s future air combat capability.





In essence, the TEJAS MK-2 is designed to stay longer, carry more and respond faster when required.





Agencies







