



A United States warship transited the Strait of Malacca over the weekend, according to the Indonesian Navy, which confirmed the passage was conducted in line with international law. The transit took place on Saturday, 18 April, and was reported on Monday by Indonesian Navy spokesperson First Admiral Tunggul in remarks to Reuters.





The vessel was identified as the USS Miguel Keith, a Japan-based ship operating under the U.S. 7th Fleet. Navy Commander Matthew Comer, spokesperson for the U.S. military’s Indo-Pacific Command, stated that the warship was at sea conducting routine operations.





He noted that the vessel had undergone maintenance in South Korea earlier in April, but declined to provide details about its destination, citing U.S. Navy policy not to disclose future operations or movements for security reasons.





The USS Miguel Keith is described by the U.S. Navy as a 240-metre-long vessel designed as a versatile floating command base. It is capable of launching helicopters and small boats, providing living quarters for troops, and hosting command-and-control facilities, making it a flexible platform for a range of military operations.





The Strait of Malacca, stretching 900 kilometres, is one of the world’s most critical maritime routes, linking Asia with the Middle East and Europe. It carries approximately 25 per cent of the world’s traded goods, underscoring its strategic importance.





Indonesia’s Navy emphasised that all vessels, including warships, have rights of transit passage in straits used for international navigation or shipment. However, they are obliged to respect Indonesia as a coastal state and must adhere to international regulations designed to prevent collisions at sea.





First Admiral Tunggul reiterated that vessels exercising transit rights must comply with these rules and ensure safe navigation without violating international standards.





The Indonesian Navy’s statement highlights both the legal framework governing such transits and the importance of maintaining order in one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.





Reuters







