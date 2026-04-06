



US President Donald Trump has once again issued a stern warning to Iran, demanding that the Islamic Republic reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as tensions in West Asia continue to escalate.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump used unusually harsh language, reiterating his ultimatum and threatening severe consequences if Tehran fails to comply. He reminded Iran of his deadline to “make a deal” or “open the Strait,” warning that Tuesday would mark the destruction of Iran’s energy and civil infrastructure, reported ANI.





Trump declared in his post that "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F****n' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah,"





His post concluded with the words, “Praise be to Allah,” underscoring the dramatic tone of his message. This follows his earlier statement on Saturday, when he reminded Tehran of the 10‑day ultimatum, noting that only 48 hours remained before “all hell will reign down on them.”





The President’s latest remarks are a continuation of his earlier warnings, in which he stressed that Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating strikes on its energy facilities. On March 26, Trump announced that he was extending a pause on strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until April 6, 2026, citing ongoing diplomatic talks. He claimed the extension was made at the request of the Iranian Government and insisted that negotiations were “going very well,” despite contrary reports in the media.





In his statement, Trump emphasised that the pause was meant to allow diplomacy to proceed, but he also made clear that the ultimatum remained in place. Prior to this, he had instructed the US Department of War to delay military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days, again citing diplomatic engagement.





Nevertheless, his repeated warnings highlight the growing pressure on Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for global energy supplies, or face the threat of unprecedented military action.





ANI







