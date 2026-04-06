



Steel Authority of India Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, has played a pivotal role in powering INS Taragiri, the fourth ship of the Nilgiri‑class stealth frigates commissioned into the Indian Navy on 3 April 2026, announced PIB.





The warship, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, required approximately 4,000 tonnes of special grade steel plates, all of which were supplied by SAIL. This achievement underscores the company’s advanced metallurgical capabilities and its ability to consistently meet stringent quality standards.





The specialised steel used in the construction of INS Taragiri was produced at SAIL’s integrated steel plants located in Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela. The successful delivery of such critical material highlights the company’s contribution to India’s defence indigenisation drive and its alignment with national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.





By supplying indigenous steel for frontline naval assets, SAIL has reinforced its position as a strategic partner in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing base.





SAIL’s involvement in naval projects is not new. The company has previously supplied special steel for several critical platforms, including the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and the first three ships of the Project 17A class—INS Nilgiri, INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri. Each of these projects has demonstrated the importance of domestic steel production in reducing dependence on imports and ensuring self‑reliance in defence infrastructure.





The commissioning of INS Taragiri marks another milestone in India’s journey towards achieving autonomy in defence manufacturing. It also highlights the indispensable role of domestic steel producers in enhancing the country’s maritime capabilities.





By enabling the construction of advanced stealth frigates, SAIL has contributed directly to strengthening the Indian Navy’s operational readiness and its ability to safeguard national interests in increasingly contested waters.





PIB







