



US President Donald Trump stated in Las Vegas that the war in Iran is going “swimmingly” and could be ending soon. His remarks conveyed optimism about the trajectory of the conflict, even as tensions remain high in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounds the timeline and terms of any resolution.





Trump said Washington and Tehran were “very close” to a peace agreement and claimed Iran had agreed to hand over its enriched uranium, which has been a central sticking point in negotiations.





He referred to the material as “nuclear dust” and suggested there was a strong chance of a deal. However, he offered no details about the transfer, and Iran has not publicly indicated it would surrender its stockpile.





The United States has simultaneously threatened to resume airstrikes and maintain a naval blockade of Iranian ports if Tehran refuses to accept a deal to end the conflict, which began on 28 February. This dual approach of diplomacy and military pressure underscores the fragile nature of the situation.





On the regional front, a 10-day ceasefire came into effect between Israel and Lebanon. Trump announced he expected both countries’ leaders at the White House within “four or five days.” Hezbollah has not formally recognised the truce, though a senior figure said it would respect it if Israeli attacks ceased.





Despite this, Israel’s military reported striking Hezbollah rocket launchers after fire from Lebanon shortly before the ceasefire began. Both countries’ prime ministers nonetheless welcomed the truce, which followed a separate US-Iran pause in hostilities.





Diplomatic efforts are continuing elsewhere. Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir met Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf after an initial round of talks ended without agreement. Iran’s UN ambassador later said Tehran was “cautiously optimistic” about negotiations and hoped for a “meaningful outcome.”





Trump has insisted that any agreement must permanently block Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. His earlier claim that Tehran was rushing to build an atomic bomb has not been supported by the UN nuclear watchdog.





Washington is reportedly seeking a 20-year halt to Iran’s uranium enrichment, while Tehran has proposed a five-year suspension, an offer rejected by US officials. Iran maintains its nuclear programme is peaceful and asserts its right to enrich uranium is “indisputable,” though it has said the level of enrichment is “negotiable.”





US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth warned that if Iran “chooses poorly,” it would face a blockade and bombing of infrastructure, power and energy facilities. The United States has already intensified pressure with sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector and a naval blockade that officials say has halted maritime trade.





Global markets have been rattled by tensions, with disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz — a vital artery for global oil — pushing Brent crude prices higher. Iran has responded with warnings of its own.





A senior military adviser cautioned that Tehran could target US ships if Washington attempts to “police” the strait, while another commander threatened to block trade routes across the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and Red Sea if the blockade continues.





Despite Trump’s optimism, the conflict remains volatile. Diplomacy, military threats and fragile ceasefires are unfolding simultaneously across multiple fronts, leaving the outcome uncertain.





Agencies







