



A 10‑day ceasefire has gone into effect in Lebanon, pausing hostilities between Israel and the Iran‑backed Hezbollah group and raising hopes of a broader truce involving the United States and Iran after weeks of war that destabilised the region.





The announcement was made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who described it as a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, though Israel has been fighting Hezbollah militants rather than the Lebanese state itself.





Celebrations erupted in Beirut as residents fired gunshots into the air just after midnight to mark the start of the truce. Displaced families began moving towards southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs, despite warnings from officials not to return home until the ceasefire’s durability was proven.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he agreed to the ceasefire to advance peace efforts but confirmed Israeli troops would not withdraw, maintaining a “security zone” extending 10 kilometres into Lebanon. Hezbollah responded by insisting that Israeli occupation justified resistance, a position that could complicate the truce.





The U.S. State Department clarified that Israel reserved the right to defend itself against imminent or ongoing attacks but otherwise would refrain from offensive operations against Lebanese targets. Hezbollah warned it would retaliate against any Israeli strikes.





The fate of nearly one million displaced people remains uncertain, with reports of Israeli shelling continuing in Khiam and Dibbine shortly after the truce began. Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel right up to the deadline, with sirens sounding less than ten minutes before midnight.





The agreement followed direct diplomatic talks between Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors in Washington, the first in decades, and a series of calls involving Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Netanyahu, and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.





A memorandum of understanding was drafted to formalise the truce. Trump hailed the day as historic for Lebanon and extended an invitation to both leaders to the White House for what he described as the first meaningful talks since 1983.





That earlier agreement collapsed during Lebanon’s civil war and was rescinded a year later.





A Hezbollah official claimed the ceasefire was the result of Iran’s negotiations with the U.S., with Pakistan acting as mediator. Pakistan’s army chief met Iran’s parliament speaker as part of efforts to extend the truce, though details of the meeting were scarce.





The White House suggested further talks could take place in Islamabad, though no decision had been made. Trump indicated he would consider extending the ceasefire if progress towards a deal was evident.





The war has killed thousands and disrupted global markets, particularly oil flows. Despite a U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports and Iranian threats to target regional facilities, officials reported progress between Washington and Tehran, with an “in‑principle agreement” to extend the ceasefire.





However, tensions persisted, with Iranian commanders threatening to halt regional trade unless the blockade was lifted, and advisers to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei expressing opposition to prolonging the truce.





Mediators are working to resolve three sticking points: Iran’s nuclear programme, the Strait of Hormuz, and compensation for wartime damages. Iran’s restriction of maritime traffic through the strait has driven up global fuel and food prices.





Casualty figures include at least 3,000 deaths in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel, over a dozen in Gulf Arab states, and 13 U.S. service members. Oil prices have fallen amid hopes of peace, while U.S. stocks have reached record highs.





The ceasefire remains fragile, with its success dependent on whether diplomacy can overcome entrenched positions before the truce expires next week.





AP







