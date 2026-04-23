



United States Central Command has confirmed that thirty-one vessels have been compelled to turn back or return to port under the ongoing American blockade against Iran.





Military officials disclosed that the majority of these intercepted ships were oil tankers, underscoring the scale of the enforcement operation. CENTCOM highlighted that compliance levels have been high, with most vessels adhering to US directions once intercepted in the region.





The operational update, released via social media, emphasised the magnitude of the mission. According to CENTCOM, the blockade involves more than 10,000 US troops, 17 warships and over 100 aircraft. This extensive deployment reflects a significant escalation in maritime security measures across the Middle East.





The situation took a volatile turn on Wednesday when Iranian forces opened fire on three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, successfully seizing two of them.





This confrontation marked a sharp rise in hostilities within the strategic waterway, occurring just a day after President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire while maintaining the blockade. The juxtaposition of truce extension and intensified enforcement has heightened regional tensions.





Amidst the friction, the Trump administration is pressing for more consistent diplomatic engagement from Tehran. White House officials stated that the President is seeking a unified stance from Iranian leadership in response to American overtures aimed at easing the crisis.





Press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that Washington has not set a formal deadline for the truce extension, signalling a cautious approach while keeping communication channels open. However, she stressed that any permanent agreement would require Iran to surrender its entire stockpile of enriched uranium, a condition described as non-negotiable.





President Trump reiterated that the cessation of hostilities remains conditional. He asserted that the naval blockade will continue until Tehran presents a formal proposal and negotiations yield a definitive outcome. This position underscores Washington’s determination to sustain pressure until concrete progress is achieved.





Iranian authorities have responded with sharp condemnation. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the blockade as an act of war and a direct violation of the ceasefire. He warned that Tehran is prepared to resist any measures it perceives as coercive, further deepening the diplomatic rift between the two sides.





ANI







