



The Vietnam People’s Air Force is preparing for a major transformation in its aerial warfare capabilities, with reports confirming plans to acquire the Russian Su‑57 fifth‑generation stealth fighter in the early 2030s.





This move reflects Hanoi’s determination to modernise its ageing fleet and maintain a credible deterrent in Southeast Asia’s increasingly complex security environment.





The Su‑57 will replace legacy third‑generation Su‑22 strike fighters and early‑model Su‑27 air superiority jets, marking not just a hardware upgrade but a doctrinal shift towards network‑centric warfare.





By harnessing the advanced sensors and stealth features of the Felon, Vietnam aims to secure its sovereign airspace and maritime interests more effectively.





The Su‑57’s technological advantages are particularly suited to Vietnam’s strategic needs. Its exceptional range and multi‑role versatility make it a formidable platform for operations in high‑intensity environments.





With internal weapons bays and a reduced radar cross‑section, the aircraft is well‑equipped for patrol missions over the South China Sea. Unlike the American F‑35, which carries political and operational restrictions, the Su‑57 offers Vietnam a high‑performance alternative that integrates seamlessly with its existing Russian‑made Su‑30MK2 fighters and S‑400 air defence systems.





Deliveries are expected to include the Su‑57M1 variant, powered by the AL‑51F‑1 engine, which enables supercruise without afterburners and reduces maintenance demands.





Geopolitical timing is central to this procurement strategy. By scheduling the acquisition for the next decade, Vietnam allows the Su‑57 programme to reach full industrial maturity while navigating the challenges posed by international sanctions.





Russia’s state arms exporter, Rosoboronexport, has emphasised the Su‑57’s battle‑proven status, a factor that strongly influences Hanoi’s decision‑making. The aircraft’s ability to share real‑time targeting data with naval assets and ground batteries will create a unified defence shield, addressing the obsolescence gap created by the regional spread of advanced fourth‑plus and fifth‑generation platforms such as the J‑20 and F‑35.





Financial and logistical considerations also favour the Su‑57. Estimates suggest Vietnam may order between 12 and 24 units, forming two elite squadrons capable of spearheading modern air operations.





The aircraft’s life‑cycle costs are designed to be comparable to those of the Su‑30 family, enabling the VPAF to modernise without the prohibitive sustainment burdens associated with other stealth platforms.





As Vietnam pursues its vision of a self‑reliant and modern military by 2030, the Su‑57 is set to become the cornerstone of its future air power, ensuring the nation remains a dominant force in regional stability and defence innovation.





Aero News







