



Two U.S. Navy warships have transited the Strait of Hormuz at the start of an operation to clear mines reportedly laid by Iran, according to U.S. Central Command. The announcement marks the first such transit since the outbreak of the U.S.–Israeli war with Iran, underscoring the strategic importance of the waterway.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen was photographed sailing in the Arabian Sea on March 18, and it is now one of the vessels involved in the mission. Alongside it, the USS Michael Murphy has also been deployed. Together, they form the spearhead of the mine-clearing effort, which CENTCOM confirmed could soon be reinforced by additional U.S. forces, including underwater drones.





President Donald Trump declared that Washington had begun “clearing out” the strait, through which a fifth of the world’s crude oil passes. He described the operation as a “favour” to countries such as China, Japan and France, which he claimed “don’t have the Courage or Will to do this work themselves.” He insisted that Iran is “LOSING BIG!” in the conflict.





CENTCOM commander Admiral Brad Cooper stated that the mission was aimed at establishing a new passage through the strait. He added that this safe pathway would be shared with the maritime industry to encourage the free flow of commerce.





This initiative is intended to reassure global markets and ensure that vital energy supplies continue to move unhindered.





The operation represents a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with the United States taking direct steps to secure one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. The deployment of advanced naval assets and the prospect of underwater drones highlights the seriousness with which Washington views the threat posed by Iranian mines in the Strait of Hormuz.





Agencies







