



The United States and India have taken another step forward in strengthening their defence partnership, with the Air Chiefs of both nations holding high-level engagements in Arlington.





According to a statement by the Indian Air Force, the discussions centred on enhancing interoperability, joint training, capability development, and fostering shared learning between the two air forces.





On 8 April, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, General Kenneth Wilsbach, hosted Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, who was accorded full honours. The meeting included exchanges with senior U.S. Air Force leadership, reflecting the growing depth of bilateral defence cooperation.





The engagements extended beyond Arlington, with Air Chief Marshal Singh visiting Peterson Space Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base. His itinerary also featured a familiarisation flight in an F-15EX, underscoring the practical dimension of the cooperation.





Earlier, on 9 April, Air Chief Marshal Singh engaged in high-level strategic discussions at Peterson Space Force Base. He interacted with General Gregory M Guillot, Commander of U.S. NORTHCOM, further broadening the scope of operational dialogue.





The visit drew positive remarks from U.S. officials. Ambassador Sergio Gor welcomed Singh’s presence in the United States, noting the anticipation of increased cooperation with India. His message on X highlighted the significance of the visit in advancing bilateral military synergy.





The Indian Air Force emphasised that the leaders held a productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities, signalling the expanding sophistication of the partnership.





Air Chief Marshal Singh’s arrival in the United States on 6 April set the stage for these engagements. Upon landing, he was received by Indian Ambassador to the U.S., Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Ambassador Kwatra expressed his pleasure in hosting Singh, noting that the visit would further strengthen the India–US defence partnership and sustain the strong and growing ties between the two air forces.





This series of engagements underscores the strategic intent of both nations to deepen cooperation, enhance operational compatibility, and build enduring defence ties in an increasingly complex global security environment.





Agencies







