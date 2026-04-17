



Nikhil Gupta, who has pleaded guilty in a United States federal court in connection with the alleged plot targeting Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has engaged a high-powered New York legal team as his case moves into the crucial sentencing phase, reported Sunday Guardian Live.



Court filings reveal that Isabelle A. Kirshner entered an appearance on 6 April, followed by Brian David Linder on 7 April, both as retained counsel. The two are senior partners at Clayman, Rosenberg, Kirshner & Linder LLP, a prominent New York white-collar defence firm with deep expertise in federal criminal litigation.



Nikhil Gupta has engaged two of the most experienced trial lawyers in the United States to represent him during the sentencing phase of his case. The decision underscores the seriousness with which his defence team is approaching this critical stage, even after his guilty plea earlier this year.





Kirshner, a veteran trial lawyer, brings decades of experience in complex criminal litigation. Her career began as an Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan, and she has since established herself as a leading figure in white-collar defence.





Her practice has encompassed fraud, racketeering, and other serious federal matters. She is ranked among the top tier of New York practitioners and is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, a distinction reserved for a select group of leading trial attorneys.





Linder, another senior figure at the same firm, adds more than thirty years of litigation expertise. His work has spanned criminal and regulatory matters, including fraud and financial crime.





Recognised by legal directories for his courtroom strength and strategic approach, he is regarded as a seasoned practitioner in federal defence work. Together, their involvement signals a significant escalation in Gupta’s legal strategy.





Gupta entered a guilty plea on 13 February 2026, formally admitting to charges of murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.





This plea has narrowed the court’s focus exclusively to sentencing, removing any dispute over guilt and placing emphasis on how the admitted conduct will be interpreted under federal sentencing rules.





Under the United States Sentencing Guidelines, sentencing is often highly contested. Although Gupta faces a statutory maximum of forty years, the actual sentence will depend on a technical assessment of offence levels, statutory factors under Section 3553(a), and disputes over relevant conduct.





These factors can significantly affect sentencing exposure, making the defence’s arguments for leniency crucial.





Gupta is scheduled to be sentenced on 29 May before U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero. The engagement of such a senior defence team at this stage reflects the importance of the sentencing phase, where the outcome will hinge not on guilt, but on how effectively the defence can shape the interpretation of Gupta’s conduct and argue for a reduced sentence.





Sunday Guardian Live







