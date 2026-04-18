



Hyderabad-based defence technology firm Indrajaal is advancing its anti-drone ecosystem with the development of Zombee, a high-speed, AI-powered kinetic interceptor drone designed to neutralise rogue UAVs within seconds.





Positioned as the lethal, final layer of the Indrajaal anti-drone system, Zombee employs vision-based tracking and is optimised to counter swarm threats, reflecting the growing need for autonomous and decisive responses to hostile aerial incursions.





The Zombee interceptor functions as a “hard-kill” solution, physically chasing down and destroying hostile drones through direct impact. Unlike electronic jamming or soft-kill measures, Zombee delivers a definitive end to the threat by eliminating the target outright.





This capability makes it a critical addition to layered defence against increasingly sophisticated UAVs that may evade traditional countermeasures.





System integration is central to Zombee’s role within the Indrajaal ecosystem. The broader system includes radar detection with a range of up to 10 kilometres, ensuring early identification of incoming threats.





Zombee is deployed from a launcher and charging capsule that enables rapid response, ensuring readiness in high-pressure scenarios where seconds can determine success or failure. This seamless integration allows Zombee to act as the final strike element in a coordinated defence chain.





Technologically, Zombee is equipped with advanced features that enhance its autonomy and precision. A companion computer, machine vision camera, and onboard computing powered by SkyOS provide AI-based threat classification, enabling the drone to distinguish between friend and foe and prioritise targets effectively.





These systems ensure that Zombee operates with minimal human intervention, reducing reaction times and enhancing reliability in complex operational environments.





The Zombee project is often deployed alongside the Indrajaal Ranger, a mobile anti-drone patrol vehicle (ADPV) designed for border and urban security. This pairing creates a mobile, adaptive defence network capable of responding to threats across diverse terrains and scenarios.





The Ranger provides mobility and extended coverage, while Zombee delivers the decisive kinetic strike, together forming a robust anti-drone shield.





By addressing the increasing threat posed by rogue drones, Zombee offers a swift and autonomous kinetic response that complements detection and soft-kill measures. Its design reflects the urgency of countering UAVs that may be used for surveillance, smuggling, or hostile attacks, and its integration into the Indrajaal ecosystem underscores India’s growing emphasis on layered, AI-driven defence solutions.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)











